货币 / IART
IART: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
15.20 USD 0.37 (2.49%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IART汇率已更改2.49%。当日，交易品种以低点14.80和高点15.20进行交易。
关注Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IART新闻
日范围
14.80 15.20
年范围
11.06 27.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.83
- 开盘价
- 14.83
- 卖价
- 15.20
- 买价
- 15.50
- 最低价
- 14.80
- 最高价
- 15.20
- 交易量
- 592
- 日变化
- 2.49%
- 月变化
- 1.81%
- 6个月变化
- -30.59%
- 年变化
- -15.98%
