Currencies / IART
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IART: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
14.83 USD 0.24 (1.59%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IART exchange rate has changed by -1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.76 and at a high of 15.11.
Follow Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IART News
- Should You Continue to Hold Integra Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- Integra LifeSciences Still Recovering From Self-Inflicted Wounds (NASDAQ:IART)
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Integra LifeSciences stock
- Integra (IART) Q2 Revenue Beats by 5%
- Compared to Estimates, Integra (IART) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Integra LifeSciences Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips, projects second-half rebound
- Integra LifeSciences (IART) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wound-care product makers tumble on Medicare payment proposal
- Integra LifeSciences: Struggling, Yet Getting Cheap (NASDAQ:IART)
- integra lifesciences amends credit agreement to adjust leverage ratio
- Integra LifeSciences expands equity incentive plan
- Notice to Long-Term Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Shareholders: Grabar Law Investigates Claims on Your Behalf
- Integra LifeSciences Stock: Light At End Of Tunnel, Another Oncoming Train? (NASDAQ:IART)
Daily Range
14.76 15.11
Year Range
11.06 27.13
- Previous Close
- 15.07
- Open
- 15.08
- Bid
- 14.83
- Ask
- 15.13
- Low
- 14.76
- High
- 15.11
- Volume
- 2.134 K
- Daily Change
- -1.59%
- Month Change
- -0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.28%
- Year Change
- -18.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%