IART: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
14.80 USD 0.03 (0.20%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IART de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.69.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
14.75 15.69
Rango anual
11.06 27.13
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.83
- Open
- 14.83
- Bid
- 14.80
- Ask
- 15.10
- Low
- 14.75
- High
- 15.69
- Volumen
- 2.449 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -32.42%
- Cambio anual
- -18.19%
