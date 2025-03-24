Moedas / HUIZ
HUIZ: Huize Holding Limited - American Depositary Shares
3.21 USD 0.15 (4.90%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HUIZ para hoje mudou para 4.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.13 e o mais alto foi 3.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Huize Holding Limited - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HUIZ Notícias
- Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Huize registra forte crescimento no 2º tri de 2025, ação dispara
- Earnings call transcript: Huize sees strong Q2 2025 growth, stock surges
- Why Huize Holding Stock Is Gaining Friday - Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ)
- Earnings call transcript: Huize Holding reports Q1 2025 growth amid AI push
- Citi cuts Huize stock rating, lowers price target to $2.30
- Huize (HUIZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Huize Holding Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- Huize Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 6, 2025
- Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
3.13 3.21
Faixa anual
1.50 10.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.06
- Open
- 3.13
- Bid
- 3.21
- Ask
- 3.51
- Low
- 3.13
- High
- 3.21
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- 4.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 27.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.78%
- Mudança anual
- -15.53%
