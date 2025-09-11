Moedas / GE
GE: General Electric Company
289.62 USD 3.41 (1.16%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GE para hoje mudou para -1.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 286.50 e o mais alto foi 292.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas General Electric Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GE Notícias
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- AAR Inks Multi-Year Aircraft Support Service Deal With Cebu Pacific
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- HWM's Weakness in Transportation Market Prevails: What's the Road Ahead?
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- Is Trending Stock GE Aerospace (GE) a Buy Now?
- Ações da StandardAero iniciam com classificação Positiva na Susquehanna
- StandardAero stock initiated with Positive rating at Susquehanna
- Dow Jones AI Giant Nvidia Stock, Aerospace Leader Howmet Eye New Buy Points
- GE Aerospace Stock Hits First Record High In 25 Years
- GE Aerospace’s stock heads for first record high in 25 years. What’s behind this year’s big gains.
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- GE Aerospace Stock Hits First Record High In 25 Years After 9,150-Day Wait
- GE Aerospace Enters Into Services Contract With Silk Way West Airlines
- US State Department approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Peru, Pentagon says
- GE Aerospace (GE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Ação da GE atinge máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 286,94
- Ge stock hits 52-week high at $286.94
- Labor Dispute Eases As UAW, GE Aerospace Agree On Tentative Pact Labor Dispute Eases As UAW, GE Aerospace Agree On Tentative Pact - GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)
- S&P 500's Howmet Aerospace Actionable Above This Level. It's the IBD Stock Of The Day.
- UAW workers reach tentative deal with GE Aerospace at Ohio, Kentucky plants
- Embraer visa entregar 100 aeronaves comerciais anualmente até 2028
- Embraer aims for 100 commercial aircraft deliveries annually by 2028 - Reuters
- Embraer eyes 100 commercial jet deliveries per year in 2028, CEO says
Faixa diária
286.50 292.70
Faixa anual
159.36 294.74
Fechamento anterior: 293.03
- 293.03
- Open
- 292.30
- Bid
- 289.62
- Ask
- 289.92
- Low
- 286.50
- High
- 292.70
- Volume
- 7.869 K
Mudança diária: -1.16%
- -1.16%
Mudança mensal: 5.74%
- 5.74%
Mudança de 6 meses: 45.23%
- 45.23%
Mudança anual: 54.18%
- 54.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh