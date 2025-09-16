Valute / GE
GE: General Electric Company
301.19 USD 4.16 (1.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GE ha avuto una variazione del 1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 295.36 e ad un massimo di 303.00.
Segui le dinamiche di General Electric Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
295.36 303.00
Intervallo Annuale
159.36 303.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 297.03
- Apertura
- 297.89
- Bid
- 301.19
- Ask
- 301.49
- Minimo
- 295.36
- Massimo
- 303.00
- Volume
- 7.600 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 51.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 60.34%
20 settembre, sabato