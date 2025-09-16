QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GE
Tornare a Azioni

GE: General Electric Company

301.19 USD 4.16 (1.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GE ha avuto una variazione del 1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 295.36 e ad un massimo di 303.00.

Segui le dinamiche di General Electric Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
295.36 303.00
Intervallo Annuale
159.36 303.00
Chiusura Precedente
297.03
Apertura
297.89
Bid
301.19
Ask
301.49
Minimo
295.36
Massimo
303.00
Volume
7.600 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.40%
Variazione Mensile
9.96%
Variazione Semestrale
51.03%
Variazione Annuale
60.34%
20 settembre, sabato