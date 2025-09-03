QuotesSections
GE
GE: General Electric Company

292.39 USD 5.54 (1.93%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GE exchange rate has changed by 1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 289.58 and at a high of 293.47.

Follow General Electric Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
289.58 293.47
Year Range
159.36 293.50
Previous Close
286.85
Open
289.69
Bid
292.39
Ask
292.69
Low
289.58
High
293.47
Volume
1.832 K
Daily Change
1.93%
Month Change
6.75%
6 Months Change
46.62%
Year Change
55.66%
