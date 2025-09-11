Währungen / GE
GE: General Electric Company
297.03 USD 7.41 (2.56%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GE hat sich für heute um 2.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 290.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 297.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die General Electric Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
290.21 297.65
Jahresspanne
159.36 297.65
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 289.62
- Eröffnung
- 290.94
- Bid
- 297.03
- Ask
- 297.33
- Tief
- 290.21
- Hoch
- 297.65
- Volumen
- 6.933 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.56%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.44%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 48.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 58.13%
