KurseKategorien
Währungen / GE
Zurück zum Aktien

GE: General Electric Company

297.03 USD 7.41 (2.56%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GE hat sich für heute um 2.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 290.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 297.65 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die General Electric Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GE News

Tagesspanne
290.21 297.65
Jahresspanne
159.36 297.65
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
289.62
Eröffnung
290.94
Bid
297.03
Ask
297.33
Tief
290.21
Hoch
297.65
Volumen
6.933 K
Tagesänderung
2.56%
Monatsänderung
8.44%
6-Monatsänderung
48.95%
Jahresänderung
58.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K