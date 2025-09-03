CotaçõesSeções
EWUS: Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF

40.41 USD 0.56 (1.41%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do EWUS para hoje mudou para 1.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.28 e o mais alto foi 40.41.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

EWUS Notícias

Perguntas frequentes

What is EWUS stock price today?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) stock is priced at 40.41 today. It trades within 1.41%, yesterday's close was 39.85, and trading volume reached 7.

Does EWUS stock pay dividends?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 40.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.38% and USD.

How to buy EWUS stock?

You can buy Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) shares at the current price of 40.41. Orders are usually placed near 40.41 or 40.71, while 7 and 0.32% show market activity.

How to invest into EWUS stock?

Investing in Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.98 - 41.78 and current price 40.41. Many compare 4.07% and 16.46% before placing orders at 40.41 or 40.71.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) in the past year was 41.78. Within 30.98 - 41.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.85 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) over the year was 30.98. Comparing it with the current 40.41 and 30.98 - 41.78 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EWUS stock split?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.85, and 3.38% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
40.28 40.41
Faixa anual
30.98 41.78
Fechamento anterior
39.85
Open
40.28
Bid
40.41
Ask
40.71
Low
40.28
High
40.41
Volume
7
Mudança diária
1.41%
Mudança mensal
4.07%
Mudança de 6 meses
16.46%
Mudança anual
3.38%
28 setembro, domingo