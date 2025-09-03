- Übersicht
EWUS: Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF
Der Wechselkurs von EWUS hat sich für heute um 1.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 40.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
EWUS News
Häufige Fragen
What is EWUS stock price today?
Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) stock is priced at 40.41 today. It trades within 1.41%, yesterday's close was 39.85, and trading volume reached 7.
Does EWUS stock pay dividends?
Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 40.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.38% and USD.
How to buy EWUS stock?
You can buy Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) shares at the current price of 40.41. Orders are usually placed near 40.41 or 40.71, while 7 and 0.32% show market activity.
How to invest into EWUS stock?
Investing in Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.98 - 41.78 and current price 40.41. Many compare 4.07% and 16.46% before placing orders at 40.41 or 40.71.
What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) in the past year was 41.78. Within 30.98 - 41.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.85 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) over the year was 30.98. Comparing it with the current 40.41 and 30.98 - 41.78 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did EWUS stock split?
Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.85, and 3.38% after corporate actions.
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 39.85
- Eröffnung
- 40.28
- Bid
- 40.41
- Ask
- 40.71
- Tief
- 40.28
- Hoch
- 40.41
- Volumen
- 7
- Tagesänderung
- 1.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.07%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.38%