EWUS: Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF

40.36 USD 0.51 (1.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWUS exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.28 and at a high of 40.36.

Follow Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWUS stock price today?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) stock is priced at 40.36 today. It trades within 1.28%, yesterday's close was 39.85, and trading volume reached 4.

Does EWUS stock pay dividends?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 40.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.25% and USD.

How to buy EWUS stock?

You can buy Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) shares at the current price of 40.36. Orders are usually placed near 40.36 or 40.66, while 4 and 0.20% show market activity.

How to invest into EWUS stock?

Investing in Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.98 - 41.78 and current price 40.36. Many compare 3.94% and 16.31% before placing orders at 40.36 or 40.66.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) in the past year was 41.78. Within 30.98 - 41.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.85 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) over the year was 30.98. Comparing it with the current 40.36 and 30.98 - 41.78 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EWUS stock split?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.85, and 3.25% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.28 40.36
Year Range
30.98 41.78
Previous Close
39.85
Open
40.28
Bid
40.36
Ask
40.66
Low
40.28
High
40.36
Volume
4
Daily Change
1.28%
Month Change
3.94%
6 Months Change
16.31%
Year Change
3.25%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K