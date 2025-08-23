KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EWUS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EWUS: Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF

40.41 USD 0.56 (1.41%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EWUS fiyatı bugün 1.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 40.41 aralığında işlem gördü.

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EWUS haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EWUS stock price today?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) stock is priced at 40.41 today. It trades within 1.41%, yesterday's close was 39.85, and trading volume reached 7.

Does EWUS stock pay dividends?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 40.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.38% and USD.

How to buy EWUS stock?

You can buy Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) shares at the current price of 40.41. Orders are usually placed near 40.41 or 40.71, while 7 and 0.32% show market activity.

How to invest into EWUS stock?

Investing in Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.98 - 41.78 and current price 40.41. Many compare 4.07% and 16.46% before placing orders at 40.41 or 40.71.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) in the past year was 41.78. Within 30.98 - 41.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.85 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) over the year was 30.98. Comparing it with the current 40.41 and 30.98 - 41.78 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EWUS stock split?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.85, and 3.38% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
40.28 40.41
Yıllık aralık
30.98 41.78
Önceki kapanış
39.85
Açılış
40.28
Satış
40.41
Alış
40.71
Düşük
40.28
Yüksek
40.41
Hacim
7
Günlük değişim
1.41%
Aylık değişim
4.07%
6 aylık değişim
16.46%
Yıllık değişim
3.38%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi