EWUS: Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF

40.41 USD 0.56 (1.41%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EWUSの今日の為替レートは、1.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.28の安値と40.41の高値で取引されました。

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is EWUS stock price today?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) stock is priced at 40.41 today. It trades within 1.41%, yesterday's close was 39.85, and trading volume reached 7.

Does EWUS stock pay dividends?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 40.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.38% and USD.

How to buy EWUS stock?

You can buy Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) shares at the current price of 40.41. Orders are usually placed near 40.41 or 40.71, while 7 and 0.32% show market activity.

How to invest into EWUS stock?

Investing in Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.98 - 41.78 and current price 40.41. Many compare 4.07% and 16.46% before placing orders at 40.41 or 40.71.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) in the past year was 41.78. Within 30.98 - 41.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.85 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) over the year was 30.98. Comparing it with the current 40.41 and 30.98 - 41.78 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EWUS stock split?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.85, and 3.38% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
40.28 40.41
1年のレンジ
30.98 41.78
以前の終値
39.85
始値
40.28
買値
40.41
買値
40.71
安値
40.28
高値
40.41
出来高
7
1日の変化
1.41%
1ヶ月の変化
4.07%
6ヶ月の変化
16.46%
1年の変化
3.38%
28 9月, 日曜日