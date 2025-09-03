CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / EWUS
Volver a Acciones

EWUS: Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF

40.41 USD 0.56 (1.41%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EWUS de hoy ha cambiado un 1.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 40.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 40.41.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EWUS News

Preguntas frecuentes

What is EWUS stock price today?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) stock is priced at 40.41 today. It trades within 1.41%, yesterday's close was 39.85, and trading volume reached 7.

Does EWUS stock pay dividends?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 40.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.38% and USD.

How to buy EWUS stock?

You can buy Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF (EWUS) shares at the current price of 40.41. Orders are usually placed near 40.41 or 40.71, while 7 and 0.32% show market activity.

How to invest into EWUS stock?

Investing in Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.98 - 41.78 and current price 40.41. Many compare 4.07% and 16.46% before placing orders at 40.41 or 40.71.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) in the past year was 41.78. Within 30.98 - 41.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.85 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) over the year was 30.98. Comparing it with the current 40.41 and 30.98 - 41.78 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EWUS stock split?

Ishares MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.85, and 3.38% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
40.28 40.41
Rango anual
30.98 41.78
Cierres anteriores
39.85
Open
40.28
Bid
40.41
Ask
40.71
Low
40.28
High
40.41
Volumen
7
Cambio diario
1.41%
Cambio mensual
4.07%
Cambio a 6 meses
16.46%
Cambio anual
3.38%
28 septiembre, domingo