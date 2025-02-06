Moedas / DLX
DLX: Deluxe Corporation
19.86 USD 0.36 (1.85%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DLX para hoje mudou para 1.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.57 e o mais alto foi 20.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Deluxe Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DLX Notícias
Faixa diária
19.57 20.07
Faixa anual
13.61 24.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.50
- Open
- 19.64
- Bid
- 19.86
- Ask
- 20.16
- Low
- 19.57
- High
- 20.07
- Volume
- 70
- Mudança diária
- 1.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.34%
- Mudança anual
- 2.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh