DLX: Deluxe Corporation

19.88 USD 0.38 (1.95%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DLXの今日の為替レートは、1.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.57の安値と20.16の高値で取引されました。

Deluxe Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.57 20.16
1年のレンジ
13.61 24.45
以前の終値
19.50
始値
19.64
買値
19.88
買値
20.18
安値
19.57
高値
20.16
出来高
423
1日の変化
1.95%
1ヶ月の変化
2.21%
6ヶ月の変化
26.46%
1年の変化
2.95%
