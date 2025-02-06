QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DLX
Tornare a Azioni

DLX: Deluxe Corporation

19.38 USD 0.50 (2.52%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DLX ha avuto una variazione del -2.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.34 e ad un massimo di 19.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Deluxe Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DLX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.34 19.85
Intervallo Annuale
13.61 24.45
Chiusura Precedente
19.88
Apertura
19.85
Bid
19.38
Ask
19.68
Minimo
19.34
Massimo
19.85
Volume
594
Variazione giornaliera
-2.52%
Variazione Mensile
-0.36%
Variazione Semestrale
23.28%
Variazione Annuale
0.36%
20 settembre, sabato