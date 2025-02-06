Valute / DLX
DLX: Deluxe Corporation
19.38 USD 0.50 (2.52%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DLX ha avuto una variazione del -2.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.34 e ad un massimo di 19.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Deluxe Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DLX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.34 19.85
Intervallo Annuale
13.61 24.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.88
- Apertura
- 19.85
- Bid
- 19.38
- Ask
- 19.68
- Minimo
- 19.34
- Massimo
- 19.85
- Volume
- 594
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.36%
20 settembre, sabato