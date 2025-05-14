Moedas / CLBT
CLBT: Cellebrite DI Ltd
17.53 USD 0.27 (1.56%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLBT para hoje mudou para 1.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.41 e o mais alto foi 17.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cellebrite DI Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CLBT Notícias
Faixa diária
17.41 17.74
Faixa anual
13.29 26.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.26
- Open
- 17.74
- Bid
- 17.53
- Ask
- 17.83
- Low
- 17.41
- High
- 17.74
- Volume
- 37
- Mudança diária
- 1.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.94%
- Mudança anual
- 3.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh