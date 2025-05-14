Devises / CLBT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CLBT: Cellebrite DI Ltd
17.61 USD 0.26 (1.45%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CLBT a changé de -1.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.36 et à un maximum de 17.95.
Suivez la dynamique Cellebrite DI Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLBT Nouvelles
- Cellebrite : TD Cowen maintient l’objectif de cours à 25$ grâce aux perspectives de croissance
- Cellebrite stock price target maintained at $25 by TD Cowen on growth outlook
- BofA liste 13 actions SMID cap qui pourraient rebondir
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Cellebrite: Long-Term Growth Is Now Much Clearer (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:CLBT)
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Company News for Aug 15, 2025
- Cellebrite earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cellebrite Begins Its Next Chapter
- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cellebrite DI Stock: Market Apathy Vs. Strong Fundamentals (NASDAQ:CLBT)
- Cellebrite DI stock hits 52-week low at 13.15 USD
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Match Group (MTCH) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- DOJ to sponsor Cellebrite’s pursuit of FedRAMP High authorization
- David Barter appointed as Cellebrite’s new CFO as Dana Gerner retires
- Cellebrite to acquire virtualization firm Corellium for $170 million
- Cellebrite at 45th Annual William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Cellebrite at TD Cowen Conference: Strategic Shifts and Growth Plans
- Cellebrite: Near-Term Growth Is A Key Concern (NASDAQ:CLBT)
- Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures Cellebrite’s 35% downside potential
- Dow Edges Higher; US Crude Oil Inventories Increase - Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Range quotidien
17.36 17.95
Range Annuel
13.29 26.30
- Clôture Précédente
- 17.87
- Ouverture
- 17.84
- Bid
- 17.61
- Ask
- 17.91
- Plus Bas
- 17.36
- Plus Haut
- 17.95
- Volume
- 2.816 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.45%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.57%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.52%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.89%
20 septembre, samedi