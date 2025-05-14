CotationsSections
Devises / CLBT
CLBT: Cellebrite DI Ltd

17.61 USD 0.26 (1.45%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CLBT a changé de -1.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.36 et à un maximum de 17.95.

Suivez la dynamique Cellebrite DI Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
17.36 17.95
Range Annuel
13.29 26.30
Clôture Précédente
17.87
Ouverture
17.84
Bid
17.61
Ask
17.91
Plus Bas
17.36
Plus Haut
17.95
Volume
2.816 K
Changement quotidien
-1.45%
Changement Mensuel
8.57%
Changement à 6 Mois
-8.52%
Changement Annuel
3.89%
