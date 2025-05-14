QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CLBT
CLBT: Cellebrite DI Ltd

17.61 USD 0.26 (1.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLBT ha avuto una variazione del -1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.36 e ad un massimo di 17.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Cellebrite DI Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.36 17.95
Intervallo Annuale
13.29 26.30
Chiusura Precedente
17.87
Apertura
17.84
Bid
17.61
Ask
17.91
Minimo
17.36
Massimo
17.95
Volume
2.816 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.45%
Variazione Mensile
8.57%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.52%
Variazione Annuale
3.89%
20 settembre, sabato