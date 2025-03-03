Currencies / CLBT
CLBT: Cellebrite DI Ltd
17.38 USD 0.05 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLBT exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.21 and at a high of 17.54.
Follow Cellebrite DI Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLBT News
Daily Range
17.21 17.54
Year Range
13.29 26.30
- Previous Close
- 17.43
- Open
- 17.41
- Bid
- 17.38
- Ask
- 17.68
- Low
- 17.21
- High
- 17.54
- Volume
- 1.789 K
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- 7.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.71%
- Year Change
- 2.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%