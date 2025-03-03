货币 / CLBT
CLBT: Cellebrite DI Ltd
17.28 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CLBT汇率已更改0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点17.27和高点17.37进行交易。
关注Cellebrite DI Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
17.27 17.37
年范围
13.29 26.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.26
- 开盘价
- 17.35
- 卖价
- 17.28
- 买价
- 17.58
- 最低价
- 17.27
- 最高价
- 17.37
- 交易量
- 143
- 日变化
- 0.12%
- 月变化
- 6.54%
- 6个月变化
- -10.23%
- 年变化
- 1.95%
