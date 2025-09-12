Moedas / BLK
BLK: BlackRock Inc
1131.39 USD 13.41 (1.20%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLK para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1117.00 e o mais alto foi 1133.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BlackRock Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BLK Notícias
- BlackRock (BLK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Citibank reduz taxa básica de empréstimo para 7,25% de 7,50%
- Goldman, T. Rowe Team Up on Alternatives for Wealthy, Retirement Savers
- Investimentos do Google e BlackRock validam estratégia de campus de energia para IA da MAST
- Google and BlackRock investments validate MAST’s AI power campus strategy
- Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, CoreWeave Ignite $39 Billion UK-US AI Mega Deal
- 3 BlackRock Mutual Funds That Stand Out in 2025
- UK and US agree $42 billion tech pact to mark Trump’s visit
- BlackRock adds to key executive committee in talent shuffle, Financial Times reports
- Citigroup tem classificação rebaixada para Hold pela Freedom Capital Markets
- Citi stock rating downgraded to Hold by Freedom Capital Markets
- Is HOOD's Private Markets Access to Retail Investors a Growth Driver?
- U.S. targets China’s grip on global ports in sweeping maritime mission
- IQLT: Ex-U.S. ETF With A Focus On Quality And Financials (NYSEARCA:IQLT)
- BlackRock turns ‘neutral’ on long-term Treasurys ahead of potential Fed rate cuts
- BRK.B vs. BLK: Which Financial Conglomerate Is the Smarter Pick Now?
- BLK Pushes Deeper Into Digital Assets With Plans to Tokenize ETFs
- Rezolve AI stock price target raised to $9 from $4 at H.C. Wainwright
- Here's How Many Shares of BlackRock (BLK) Stock You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Yearly Dividends
- UK, US to sign multibillion-dollar tech deal during Trump’s visit
- Trump To Seal US-UK Tech Pact On AI, Chips And Quantum Computing During London Visit: Report - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Scott Bessent Meets BlackRock's Rick Rieder As Trump Eyes Fed Chair Replacement For Jerome Powell: Report - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
- Bessent se reuniu com Rieder, da BlackRock, durante busca por próximo chair do Fed, diz fonte
- Bessent met with BlackRock’s Rieder as search for next Fed chair continues, source says
Faixa diária
1117.00 1133.00
Faixa anual
773.74 1171.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 1117.98
- Open
- 1120.90
- Bid
- 1131.39
- Ask
- 1131.69
- Low
- 1117.00
- High
- 1133.00
- Volume
- 552
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.06%
- Mudança anual
- 19.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh