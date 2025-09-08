Currencies / BLK
BLK: BlackRock Inc
1114.93 USD 0.63 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLK exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1106.61 and at a high of 1120.21.
Follow BlackRock Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLK News
- Is HOOD's Private Markets Access to Retail Investors a Growth Driver?
- U.S. targets China’s grip on global ports in sweeping maritime mission
- IQLT: Ex-U.S. ETF With A Focus On Quality And Financials (NYSEARCA:IQLT)
- BlackRock turns ‘neutral’ on long-term Treasurys ahead of potential Fed rate cuts
- BRK.B vs. BLK: Which Financial Conglomerate Is the Smarter Pick Now?
- BLK Pushes Deeper Into Digital Assets With Plans to Tokenize ETFs
- Rezolve AI stock price target raised to $9 from $4 at H.C. Wainwright
- Here's How Many Shares of BlackRock (BLK) Stock You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Yearly Dividends
- UK, US to sign multibillion-dollar tech deal during Trump’s visit
- Trump To Seal US-UK Tech Pact On AI, Chips And Quantum Computing During London Visit: Report - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Scott Bessent Meets BlackRock's Rick Rieder As Trump Eyes Fed Chair Replacement For Jerome Powell: Report - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
- Bessent met with BlackRock’s Rieder as search for next Fed chair continues, source says
- BlackRock’s Rieder emerges as Fed chair contender - Bloomberg
- BlackRock (BLK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- HOOD Unveils Copy Trading Platform Robinhood Social at Annual Summit
- BlackRock-led group in talks to raise around $10.3 billion for Aramco deal, sources say
- Citi stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW on revenue momentum
- PsiQuantum valued at $7 billion in latest funding round, teams up with Nvidia
- Wall Street's record rise spurs growth of covered call strategies
- BlackRock increases stake in Valterra Platinum to 5.02%
- BlackRock to Open Office in Kuwait Amid Gulf Expansion Strategy
- BlackRock discloses 1.61% stake in Mural Oncology
- London Calling: Nvidia and Apple on the Menu for Trump State Visit to the U.K. - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
1106.61 1120.21
Year Range
773.74 1171.89
- Previous Close
- 1114.30
- Open
- 1114.50
- Bid
- 1114.93
- Ask
- 1115.23
- Low
- 1106.61
- High
- 1120.21
- Volume
- 250
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- -0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.31%
- Year Change
- 17.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%