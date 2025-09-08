QuotesSections
Currencies / BLK
BLK: BlackRock Inc

1114.93 USD 0.63 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLK exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1106.61 and at a high of 1120.21.

Follow BlackRock Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1106.61 1120.21
Year Range
773.74 1171.89
Previous Close
1114.30
Open
1114.50
Bid
1114.93
Ask
1115.23
Low
1106.61
High
1120.21
Volume
250
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
-0.26%
6 Months Change
18.31%
Year Change
17.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%