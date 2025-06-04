Moedas / USDZAR
USDZAR: US Dollar vs Rand
17.34131 ZAR 0.00387 (0.02%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Rand
A taxa do USDZAR para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 17.30754 ZAR para 1 USD e o máximo foi 17.34596 ZAR.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs rand sul-africano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
USDZAR Notícias
Aplicativos de negociação para USDZAR
Exotic Pair Long Term EA MT5
Pieter Sarel Hurter
Este EA realiza negociações de curto prazo em um mercado de tendência USDZAR. Ele usa uma abordagem de cima para baixo para estabelecer a tendência, ou seja, do período diário até o período de 60 minutos. A partir daí, uma cesta de MAs são analisados para validação de configuração e entrada de comércio ideal. Os períodos do MA são atualizados dinamicamente com base na volatilidade do preço atual. ATENÇÃO: Projetado para USDZAR em Non-Dealing Desk Broker Se o EA for desabilitado após 2 minuto
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
Os especialistas para integrar o indicador DYJ Tradays com a estratégia DYJ GlobalTradeWar, DYJ GlobalTradeWar é uma estratégia para transformar perdas em lucros, suas características são: Tire lucro quando a ordem está na direção certa. Transforme perdas em lucros quando a ordem está na direção errada Você pode definir seu lucro alvo. O EA pode definir negociação automática EA e interruptor de negociação manual EA ou negociação mista. Tradays é calendário Indicadores de eventos macroeconômicos
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Sistema de Negociação de Reversão de Tendência 1. O que é o DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? O DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN é um sistema inteligente de negociação de reversão de tendência , capaz de abrir e fechar ordens automaticamente quando o mercado muda de direção, ajudando os traders a capturar as principais oportunidades de movimentação dos preços. Este sistema é compatível com todos os instrumentos de negociação e todos os corretores , incluindo Forex e Índices Sin
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Faixa diária
17.30754 17.34596
Faixa anual
17.15281 19.92471
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.3374 4
- Open
- 17.3374 4
- Bid
- 17.3413 1
- Ask
- 17.3416 1
- Low
- 17.3075 4
- High
- 17.3459 6
- Volume
- 129
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.26%
- Mudança anual
- 0.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
13:00
ZAR
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 7.25%
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh