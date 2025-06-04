CotationsSections
USDZAR: US Dollar vs Rand

17.30469 ZAR 0.03275 (0.19%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Rand

Le taux de change de USDZAR a changé de -0.19% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 17.29939 ZAR et à un maximum de 17.40838 ZAR pour 1 USD.

Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Rand Sud-Africain. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
17.29939 17.40838
Range Annuel
17.15281 19.92471
Clôture Précédente
17.3374 4
Ouverture
17.3374 4
Bid
17.3046 9
Ask
17.3049 9
Plus Bas
17.2993 9
Plus Haut
17.4083 8
Volume
30.131 K
Changement quotidien
-0.19%
Changement Mensuel
-1.79%
Changement à 6 Mois
-5.46%
Changement Annuel
0.42%
