Dövizler / USDZAR
USDZAR: US Dollar vs Rand
17.30469 ZAR 0.03275 (0.19%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Rand
USDZAR döviz kuru bugün -0.19% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 USD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.29939 ZAR ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.40838 ZAR aralığında işlem gördü.
ABD doları vs Güney Afrika randı hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
USDZAR haberleri
- South Africa Forex Today: Rand stable ahead of South African Reserve Bank rate decision
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 16/09: Rand Holds Strong (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 11/09: Rand Strengthens (chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 08/09: Reactive Movement (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 01/09: Suspicious FX Volumes (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forex Signal 29/08: Holds Key Support (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 27/08: Trading Opportunity (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 21/08: Attempts to Grind Higher (Video)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 18/08: Incremental Trend Lower (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 28/07: Rise After Stronger Lows (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 21/07: Curious Momentum Lower (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 18/07: Eyes Break Above 200-Day EMA (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 14/07: Anxious Reactions (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis today 02/07: Early Volatility (chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 01/07: Resilient Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: July 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast Today: Tests Key Support (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 23/06: Risk Jitters (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 16/06: Liquidity Warning (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 10/06: Near-Term Lows (Chart)
- Why the fragile dollar became funder for other currency bets and why it matters
- USD/ZAR Forecast Today 04/06: Trading Sideways (Chart)
USDZAR için alım-satım uygulamaları
Exotic Pair Long Term EA MT5
Pieter Sarel Hurter
This EA takes short-term trades in a trending USDZAR market. It uses a top down approach to establish trend, i.e. from the Daily timeframe down to the 60-min timeframe. From there a basket of MA's are analysed for setup validation and optimal trade entry. MA periods are updated dynamically based on current price volatility. PLEASE NOTE NOTE: Designed for USDZAR on Non-Dealing Desk Broker If EA is disabled after 2mins, make sure to download at least 1 year's historical data for USDZAR via Vi
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
DYJ TradeWar stratejisine DYJ'nin İşleri Görüntüleyicisini birleştirmek için uzmanlar, DYJ GlobalTradeWar kayıpları kazara dönüştürmek için bir stratejidir.Özellikleri: Emri doğru yönde olduğunda kazanın. Emri yanlış yönde olduğunda kaybı kazara dönüştür. Hedef kazanını ayarlayabilirsin. EA, EA'nin otomatik ticareti ve EA'nin el ticareti değiştirmesi veya karışık ticareti ayarlayabilir. İşleri temel pazar analizi için makroekonomik olayların takvim göstericisidir. Therein you will find financia
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Trend Dönüşüm Ticaret Sistemi 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN Nedir? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN , piyasa trendinin yön değiştirdiği anları otomatik olarak tespit eden ve otomatik alım-satım (pozisyon açma ve kapama) işlemlerini gerçekleştiren akıllı bir trend dönüşüm ticaret sistemidir . Sistem, her türlü işlem enstrümanı ve tüm aracı kurumlarla (broker) uyumlu çalışır. İster Forex ister Sentetik Endeksler olsun, her platformda sorunsuz şekilde işlem yapabilir. 2. Temel Ö
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Günlük aralık
17.29939 17.40838
Yıllık aralık
17.15281 19.92471
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.3374 4
- Açılış
- 17.3374 4
- Satış
- 17.3046 9
- Alış
- 17.3049 9
- Düşük
- 17.2993 9
- Yüksek
- 17.4083 8
- Hacim
- 30.131 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.19%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.79%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -5.46%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.42%
