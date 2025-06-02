USDZAR exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 17.31293 ZAR and at a high of 17.36730 ZAR per 1 USD.

Follow US Dollar vs South Africa Rand dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.