USDZAR: US Dollar vs Rand

17.35229 ZAR 0.03555 (0.21%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Rand

USDZAR exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 17.31293 ZAR and at a high of 17.36730 ZAR per 1 USD.

Follow US Dollar vs South Africa Rand dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Trading Applications for USDZAR

Exotic Pair Long Term EA MT5
Pieter Sarel Hurter
Experts
This EA takes short-term trades in a trending   USDZAR   market. It uses a top down approach to establish trend, i.e. from the Daily timeframe down to the 60-min timeframe. From there a basket of MA's are analysed for setup validation and optimal trade entry. MA periods are updated dynamically based on current price volatility. PLEASE NOTE NOTE: Designed for USDZAR on Non-Dealing Desk Broker If EA is disabled after 2mins, make sure to download at least 1 year's historical data for USDZAR via Vi
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The Experts for integrating   DYJ Tradays   indicator with   DYJ GlobalTradeWar   strategy, DYJ GlobalTradeWar   is a strategy to turn losses into profits,Its characteristics are: Take profit when the order is in the right direction. Turn losses into profits when the order is in the wrong direction You can set its target profit. The EA can set EA automatic trading and EA manual trading switch or mixed trading. Tradays is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
Experts
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System. What is DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN  is a  trend reversal trading system  designed to  automatically open and close trades  when a market trend shifts direction. It is  compatible with all trading instruments and brokers , including  Forex  and  Synthetic Indices . Key Features at a Glance Automatic detection of trend reversals  for precise trade entries and exits. Works on any symbol and  any broker . Clear visual
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Daily Range
17.31293 17.36730
Year Range
17.15281 19.92471
Previous Close
17.3167 4
Open
17.3167 4
Bid
17.3522 9
Ask
17.3525 9
Low
17.3129 3
High
17.3673 0
Volume
2.290 K
Daily Change
0.21%
Month Change
-1.52%
6 Months Change
-5.20%
Year Change
0.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev