Currencies / USDZAR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USDZAR: US Dollar vs Rand
17.35229 ZAR 0.03555 (0.21%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Rand
USDZAR exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 17.31293 ZAR and at a high of 17.36730 ZAR per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs South Africa Rand dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDZAR News
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 16/09: Rand Holds Strong (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 11/09: Rand Strengthens (chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 08/09: Reactive Movement (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 01/09: Suspicious FX Volumes (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forex Signal 29/08: Holds Key Support (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 27/08: Trading Opportunity (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 21/08: Attempts to Grind Higher (Video)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 18/08: Incremental Trend Lower (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 28/07: Rise After Stronger Lows (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 21/07: Curious Momentum Lower (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast 18/07: Eyes Break Above 200-Day EMA (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 14/07: Anxious Reactions (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis today 02/07: Early Volatility (chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis 01/07: Resilient Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: July 2025 (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Forecast Today: Tests Key Support (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 23/06: Risk Jitters (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 16/06: Liquidity Warning (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis Today 10/06: Near-Term Lows (Chart)
- Why the fragile dollar became funder for other currency bets and why it matters
- USD/ZAR Forecast Today 04/06: Trading Sideways (Chart)
- USD/ZAR Analysis today 02/06: Lack of Clarity (chart)
USDZAR on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for USDZAR
Exotic Pair Long Term EA MT5
Pieter Sarel Hurter
This EA takes short-term trades in a trending USDZAR market. It uses a top down approach to establish trend, i.e. from the Daily timeframe down to the 60-min timeframe. From there a basket of MA's are analysed for setup validation and optimal trade entry. MA periods are updated dynamically based on current price volatility. PLEASE NOTE NOTE: Designed for USDZAR on Non-Dealing Desk Broker If EA is disabled after 2mins, make sure to download at least 1 year's historical data for USDZAR via Vi
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
The Experts for integrating DYJ Tradays indicator with DYJ GlobalTradeWar strategy, DYJ GlobalTradeWar is a strategy to turn losses into profits,Its characteristics are: Take profit when the order is in the right direction. Turn losses into profits when the order is in the wrong direction You can set its target profit. The EA can set EA automatic trading and EA manual trading switch or mixed trading. Tradays is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System. What is DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN is a trend reversal trading system designed to automatically open and close trades when a market trend shifts direction. It is compatible with all trading instruments and brokers , including Forex and Synthetic Indices . Key Features at a Glance Automatic detection of trend reversals for precise trade entries and exits. Works on any symbol and any broker . Clear visual
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Daily Range
17.31293 17.36730
Year Range
17.15281 19.92471
- Previous Close
- 17.3167 4
- Open
- 17.3167 4
- Bid
- 17.3522 9
- Ask
- 17.3525 9
- Low
- 17.3129 3
- High
- 17.3673 0
- Volume
- 2.290 K
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- -1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.20%
- Year Change
- 0.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev