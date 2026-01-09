Purple Dolphin Indicator


Purple Dolphin – Trend & Momentum Entry Indicator

🔷 Short Description

Purple Dolphin is a professional non-repainting indicator designed for manual traders who want clean, high-quality trend entry signals without noise or overtrading.

The indicator focuses on identifying strong market conditions and highlighting potential trade opportunities only when momentum and trend alignment are present.

🔷 Key Features

  • Non-repainting signals

  • Works on any timeframe

  • Trend & momentum based logic

  • Clear BUY / SELL arrows

  • Red X exit signal

  • Sound & popup alerts for new entries

  • ✅ One signal per trend (no signal spam)

  • ✅ Clean chart, no unnecessary indicators

  • ✅ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

🔷 Trading Style

Purple Dolphin is built for manual trading and supports traders who:

  • Prefer trend-following setups

  • Want to avoid low-quality ranging markets

  • Look for clear visual confirmation

  • Manage trades manually with their own risk rules

The indicator does not overload the chart and helps traders stay focused on high-probability market phases.

🔷 Alerts & Notifications

  • 🔔 Popup alerts

  • 🔊 Sound alerts (customizable)

Alerts are triggered only on new signals, preventing repeated notifications.

🔷 Recommended Use

  • Any timeframe (from scalping to swing trading)

  • Best results during trending market conditions

  • Works well as a standalone confirmation tool

  • Can be combined with:

    • Support & resistance

    • Price action

    • Manual stop loss and take profit strategies

🔷 Important Information

  • This indicator does not trade automatically

  • No martingale, no grid, no risky recovery systems

  • Designed as a decision-support tool

  • Always use proper risk management

🔷 Why Purple Dolphin?

Purple Dolphin is designed for traders who value clarity, discipline and confirmation.
Instead of chasing every move, it helps you wait for the right conditions and trade with confidence.

🔷 Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This product is a trading assistance tool and does not provide financial advice.


