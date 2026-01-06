Trading Session Opener

TRADING SESSION OPENER - Forex Market Session Indicator for MT5
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
 TRADING SESSION OPENER - The Ultimate Forex Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5!

Automatically marks the opening of Forex trading sessions with colored horizontal lines:
• Sydney Session - 22:00 UTC
• Tokyo Session - 00:00 UTC  
• London Session - 08:00 UTC
• New York Session - 13:00 UTC

KEY FEATURES:
• FOREX & METALS ONLY - Optimized for currency pairs and precious metals
• Automatic broker timezone detection
• Text ABOVE candles - Never obscured by price action
• Colored background under labels - Maximum readability
• Short lines into history - Clean, non-cluttered chart
• Duplication protection - One line per session per day
• Fully customizable colors and parameters

 PERFECT FOR:
• Forex traders and metals traders
• Analyzing volatility at session openings
• Planning trading sessions
• Visual orientation on price charts

SEARCH KEYWORDS:
forex session indicator, trading session indicator, market session indicator, forex market hours, session opening lines, forex session lines, mt5 session indicator, free forex indicator, horizontal lines indicator, market opening indicator, forex bell, trading session opener

 IMPORTANT:
This indicator works ONLY with Forex pairs and metals (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)
NOT designed for stocks and indices!

 SUPPORT & UPDATES:
Telegram: @mt_5_begin
Get help with setup and customization

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Download Trading Session Opener now and enhance your trading analysis!
