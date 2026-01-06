TRADING SESSION OPENER - Forex Market Session Indicator for MT5

TRADING SESSION OPENER - The Ultimate Forex Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5!





Automatically marks the opening of Forex trading sessions with colored horizontal lines:

• Sydney Session - 22:00 UTC

• Tokyo Session - 00:00 UTC

• London Session - 08:00 UTC

• New York Session - 13:00 UTC





KEY FEATURES:

• FOREX & METALS ONLY - Optimized for currency pairs and precious metals

• Automatic broker timezone detection

• Text ABOVE candles - Never obscured by price action

• Colored background under labels - Maximum readability

• Short lines into history - Clean, non-cluttered chart

• Duplication protection - One line per session per day

• Fully customizable colors and parameters





PERFECT FOR:

• Forex traders and metals traders

• Analyzing volatility at session openings

• Planning trading sessions

• Visual orientation on price charts





IMPORTANT:

This indicator works ONLY with Forex pairs and metals (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)

NOT designed for stocks and indices!





