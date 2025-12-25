EA Scalper sell limit

Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range

The EA operates only within the predefined price range.
When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy.

This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions.

You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders.

Example:

  • Max Orders: 8

  • Active trades: 2

  • Pending Sell Limit orders: 6

In this situation, no additional orders will be placed.
Only when an order is closed, filled, or cancelled will the EA automatically place a new order, continuing to capture profits from ranging market conditions.
Note: Sell Limit orders are placed only above the current market price.

Product Settings Overview

Basic Settings

  • Trade Symbol : XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD and more...

Range Settings

  • Zone Low  ：Lower Boundary

  • Zone High  :  Upper Boundary

Explanation:
For example, if you set the BTCUSD trading range as:

  • Zone Low:    92000

  • Zone High:    94500

The EA will only place pending orders and trade within this range.
If price moves outside the range, the EA will stop trading.
Once price returns to the range, the EA will resume operation automatically.


Order Settings

  • PriceStep  : Pending Order Spacing

  • Lots          : Lot Size per Order

  • MaxOrders : Maximum Number of Orders

  • TP_Step    : Take Profit per Order (points — varies by instrument)


Risk Control Settings

  • HardStopPrice : System Circuit Breaker Stop-Loss

Explanation:
Once the circuit breaker stop-loss is triggered, all trading will stop.
Even if price returns to the defined range, the EA will not resume trading automatically.

To restart the EA, manual reactivation is required.


