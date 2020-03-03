AG scalper pro
- Experts
- Shamriz Hakimi
- Versão: 4.0
- Ativações: 5
🚀 AG SCALPER PRO 1.0 The Ultimate Gold Growth Engine
Experience the power of precision with AG SCALPER PRO, an elite MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). This isn't just a trading bot; it's a high-frequency sniper built to protect and grow small-to-medium accounts with surgical accuracy.
💎 Core Technologies:
🛡️ Zero-Loss Logic (The Guardian System): The "AG" stands for Advanced Guard. Once a trade hits your profit target, the robot locks in the gains. If the price attempts a sudden reversal, the robot exits instantly, ensuring a winning trade never turns into a losing one.
🎯 Sniper Pullback Entries: AG SCALPER PRO identifies overextended price movements and enters at the precise moment of a retracement. This strategy allows for a high success rate even in the most volatile market conditions.
⚖️ Safe-Margin Algorithm: Engineered for stability. Unlike "Martingale" bots that risk your entire balance, AG SCALPER PRO uses fixed lots and smart position management, making it safe for accounts starting at just $100.
🔄 Full-Auto Hedging: Capable of navigating both sides of the market. Whether Gold is soaring or crashing, the EA adapts its strategy to capture pips in both directions.
📊 Bot Specifications:
Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 (Aggressive) | M5 (Stable)
Minimum Balance: $100
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Trading Style: Smart Scalping / Price Action
💡 Why Invest in AG SCALPER PRO?
Most Gold robots fail because they cannot handle the "spikes." AG SCALPER PRO excels here by using a hidden trailing-exit mechanism. It gathers small, consistent profits that compound over time. It’s designed for the trader who wants consistency over gambling.
"AG SCALPER PRO: Built for Speed. Optimized for Safety."