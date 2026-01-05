EngineV12
- エキスパート
- Sif-eddine Tabet
- バージョン: 2.41
- アップデート済み: 5 1月 2026
- アクティベーション: 5
engineV12 — Quantitative Grid & Recovery EA for MT5
engineV12 is a quantitatively engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for AUDCAD and NZDCAD on the H1 timeframe.
The EA is built using price-based mathematics and statistical evaluation, without relying on classical lagging indicators such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, or moving averages.
The system combines structured grid execution with a controlled martingale-style recovery model, while maintaining explicit Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade.
Supported Market
-
Symbols: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
-
Timeframe: H1 (mandatory)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account Type: Hedging (recommended)
-
Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000
Quantitative & Structural Design
engineV12 operates using:
-
Direct price mathematics (not indicator signals)
-
Statistical evaluation of market conditions
-
Adaptive execution logic that responds to changing volatility
-
Rule-based grid deployment with controlled position scaling
The martingale component is strictly regulated and integrated into the system as a recovery mechanism, not as an aggressive betting scheme.
Trade Execution & Management:
-
Fully automated trading
-
Grid-based position handling
-
Controlled martingale recovery
-
Every position is protected by its own TP and SL
-
Volatility-aware stop-loss and take-profit placement
-
Internal execution filters (spread, conditions, safety checks)
-
Magic Number–based position isolation (safe for multi-EA usage)
Risk & Performance Philosophy
engineV12 is designed with a probability-driven mindset, focusing on:
-
Mathematical expectancy
-
Drawdown containment
-
Trade sequence stability
-
Long-term consistency over short-term aggression
The EA may pause trading during unfavorable conditions — this is an intentional protective behavior.
Inputs & Customization
All parameters are cleanly grouped:
-
Lot sizing & risk controls
-
Grid and recovery limits
-
Safety filters
-
Operational constraints
Installation
-
Attach engineV12 to an AUDCAD or NZDCAD H1 chart
-
Enable Algo Trading
-
Set your preferred risk parameters
-
Allow the EA to operate automatically