True Anti Spikes

TRUE ANTI SPIKES DERIV


Find the user manual here, as well as settings fro boom 1000, crash 500, crash 1000

https://t.me/automated_TLabs



 Professional Reversal Detection Indicator
Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Detection System for Boom & Crash Indices


Download product user manual here: 


 WHAT IS TRUE ANTI-SPIKES?
True Anti-Spikes is a precision-engineered reversal detection indicator specifically designed for Boom and Crash synthetic indices. Unlike trend-following indicators, this system identifies high-probability reversal opportunities by analyzing multi-timeframe divergences and market structure shifts.

When the market is moving in one direction on M5 but showing opposite signals on M15, that's your reversal setup - and True Anti-Spikes catches it perfectly.

 Source Code Available

 Get the Full Source Code for $75 USD
 email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com)
Unlock complete access to:
- Full MQL5 source code - Understand every calculation and logic
- Customization freedom - Modify the indicator to your exact needs
- Learning resource - Study institutional trading concepts implementation
- Integration ready - Build your own Expert Advisors using POI signals
- No restrictions - Use in your own projects and strategies


 KEY FEATURES
 Smart Reversal Detection
Multi-timeframe analysis (M5 + M15)
Entry on m1 timeframe 
Detects divergence between timeframes for reversal setups
Non-repainting signals (what you see in backtest = what you get live)
Clean BUY/SELL arrow signals on closed bars only
 Intelligent TP/SL System
Risk: Reward Ratio: Configurable (default 2:1)
Dynamic Stop Loss: Based on ATR or SuperTrend
Visual TP/SL Zones: Color-coded rectangles showing risk/reward
Automatic Trade Tracking: Monitors all signals until TP or SL hit
 Cyberpunk Reversal Command Center Dashboard
Real-time market intelligence display showing:

M5 Trend Status: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL
M15 Trend Status: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL
Reversal Setup: ALIGNED when divergence detected
Market Regime: Current market state (Reversal Zone, Active Market, Ranging, Awaiting Setup)
Clean, professional cyberpunk design with neon cyan accents
 Advanced Alert System
Signal Alerts Only: No spam from TP/SL hits
One Alert Per Signal: Smart duplicate prevention
Audible Alerts: Optional sound notifications
Push Notifications: Mobile alerts supported
Customizable: Choose alert mode and sound

 Get the Full Source Code for $75 USD
 email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com)

 HOW IT WORKS
True Anti-Spikes combines multiple technical filters to identify high-quality reversal setups:

Stochastic & RSI Divergence: Detects momentum shifts
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: M5 vs M15 confirmation
Arrow signal occurs on M1 timeframe.
SuperTrend Filter: Ensures price is on the right side
Support/Resistance Validation: Price structure confirmation
ATR Volatility Check: Ensures sufficient movement for profit
Signals appear ONLY when all conditions align - this eliminates noise and focuses on high-probability setups.

DASHBOARD FEATURES
The Reversal Detection Command Center gives you instant market insight:

Symbol Display: Current pair/index
M5/M15 Trends: Live timeframe analysis with color coding
Alignment Status: Shows when reversal conditions are met ( ALIGNED)
Market Regime:
 REVERSAL ZONE - Active reversal trades
 ACTIVE MARKET - Multiple signals detected
 RANGING - Normal conditions
AWAITING SETUP - No signals yet
Compact Design: 320x230px - doesn't clutter your chart
Professional Styling: Dark cyberpunk theme with neon accents

 VISUAL ELEMENTS
Clean Chart Display
 BUY Arrows: Dodger Blue (below price)
SELL Arrows: Crimson (above price)
 TP Zones: Dark green rectangles (profit target)
SL Zones: Maroon rectangles (stop loss)

SuperTrend Line: Hidden (calculated but not displayed for clean charts)
Performance Optimized
Max TP/SL zones configurable
Dashboard updates throttled during backtesting (10x faster)
Smart memory management
Minimal CPU usage

 Get the Full Source Code for $75 USD
 email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
Signal Settings
Eagle Power Period
Hunt Acceleration
Buy/Sell Thresholds
Direction Strength MA
Turning Point Filter
Channel Width Factor
SuperTrend Filter
Periods (default: 25)
Multiplier (default: 22)
TP/SL Configuration
Risk:Reward Ratio (default: 2.0)
SL Multiplier (ATR-based)
Use SuperTrend for SL (toggle)
Show/Hide TP/SL Zones
Zone Colors
Max Zones to Display
Dashboard Settings
Show/Hide Dashboard
Position (corner placement)
X/Y Distance
Background Color
Border Color
Text Color
Accent Color
Alerts
Audible Alerts (on/off)
Push Notifications (on/off)
Historical Days to Display (default: 3650 = 10 years)

 WHO IS THIS FOR?
 Boom & Crash Traders looking for reversal setups
 Counter-Trend Traders who trade against momentum
 Multi-Timeframe Analysts who use M5/M15 divergence
 Systematic Traders who want rule-based signals
 Visual Traders who appreciate clean, professional dashboards

 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: Meta Trader 5
Markets: Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, Crash 1000 (optimized for synthetics)
Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for M1/M5 charts)
Indicator Type: Non-repainting arrow indicator with dashboard
Buffers: 10 (2 signal buffers + 8 calculation buffers)
Updates: Real-time on new bar close
History: Displays up to 10 years of historical signals

GETTING STARTED
Attach to Chart: Drag indicator onto your Boom/Crash chart
Configure Settings: Adjust TP/SL and alert preferences
Wait for Signals: Blue arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL)
Check Dashboard: Verify M5/M15 alignment status
Trade the Setup: Follow TP/SL zones for risk management

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?
Non-Repainting: Signals never disappear after they form
Multi-Timeframe: Combines M5 + M15 for confirmation
Visual Clarity: Clean dashboard shows exactly what's happening
Smart Alerts: Only notifies on actual signals, not noise
Professional Design: Institutional-grade cyberpunk interface
Performance Tracked: See exactly where TP/SL hit historically

 BONUS FEATURES
Permanent TP/SL Zones: Historical zones stay on chart for analysis
Trade History Tracking: Full record of all signals and outcomes
Pulsing Status Indicator: Live green dot shows system is active
Auto-Cleanup: Dashboard removes itself when indicator deleted
Optimized Backtesting: 10x faster than typical indicators

SUPPORT
For questions, customization requests, or support:

Mql5
Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

 DISCLAIMER
Trading synthetic indices carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This indicator is a tool to assist your trading decisions - it does not guarantee profits.

 JOIN THOUSANDS OF SMART REVERSAL TRADERS
Stop chasing trends. Start catching reversals.

Download TRUE ANTI-SPIKES today and trade with precision.

Produtos recomendados
LT Super Trend
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
4.93 (14)
Indicadores
O indicador Super Trend é uma ferramenta popular de análise técnica utilizada por traders para identificar a direção de uma tendência e os possíveis pontos de entrada e saída no mercado. É um indicador que segue a tendência e fornece sinais com base na ação do preço e na volatilidade. O indicador Super Trend é composto por duas linhas - uma indicando a tendência de alta (geralmente colorida de verde) e outra indicando a tendência de baixa (geralmente colorida de vermelho). As linhas são plotad
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Multi Timeframe Trend Agreement Arrow
Loemiro Boholts Busis
Indicadores
The ultimate signal filter. Get clear, non-repainting arrows only when the trend on M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes are fully aligned, confirming strong momentum for scalping or short-term trades. Full Product Description Non-Repainting Arrows: Built using precise closing price data ( rates_total - 1 and iBarShift ), ensuring signals are final and never shift or disappear after the bar closes. What you see is what you get. High-Confidence Signals: Filters out noise by requiring agreement acros
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
Donchian Channel (ou canal de Donchian) é um indicador criado por  Richard Donchian. Ele é  formado tomando a máxima mais alta e a mais baixa mais baixa do último período especificado em velas. A área entre alta e baixa é o canal para o período escolhido. Sua configuração é simples. É possível ter a média entre a linha superior e inferior além de alertas quando o preço atinge um dos lados. Se tiver alguma dúvida ou encontrar alguma falha, me contate. Faça bom uso!
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicadores
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Fibonacci Trend Indicator
Vinoth Durairaj Durairaj
Indicadores
Fibonacci Trend Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of Fibonacci analysis on your MetaTrader 5 charts! Our   Fibonacci Trend Indicator   automatically plots dynamic support and resistance levels so you can spot trends, reversals, and breakout opportunities at a glance. Features & Advantages Automatic Fibonacci Levels Instantly displays seven key Fibonacci retracement levels based on the highest and lowest prices from your chosen lookback period — no manual work required. Dynamic Trend Adaptatio
FREE
Revolution martingale
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe. Features: M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading. Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears. Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement. Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator i
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
SUPERTREND; É um indicador de tendência baseado no SuperTrend ATR criado por Olivier Seban. Ele pode ser usado para detectar mudanças na direção da tendência e localizar paradas. Quando o preço cai abaixo da curva do indicador, ele fica vermelho e indica uma tendência de baixa. Por outro lado, quando o preço se move acima da curva, o indicador fica verde, indicando uma tendência de alta. Como outros indicadores, funciona bem em SuperTrend quando usado em conjunto com outros indicadores como MACD
FREE
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
ThreeM Quantum Tunneling
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.6 (10)
Indicadores
There is a science, named Quantitative Finance, that allows to study the financial derivative pricing models using the methods of theoretical and mathematical physics. Lately I came across a paper that describes a new indicator for technical analysis that combines ideas from quantum physics and brings them to finance. I got interested in it and decided I would teach how to implement indicators based on a scientific papers in MQL5.  The original Moving Mini-Max paper [2] is written by Z.K. Silaga
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicadores
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
SuperTrend for MT5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
O popular indicador "SuperTrend" é uma ferramenta de análise técnica que ajuda a identificar a direção de uma tendência e possíveis pontos de entrada ou saída nos mercados financeiros. O indicador é baseado na Média do Intervalo Verdadeiro (ATR), que mede a volatilidade do mercado com base nos intervalos de preços. Ele é gratuito em outras plataformas e aqui não deve ser diferente! Ele é comumente usado de três maneiras: Para identificar a Tendência Atual: Quando o preço está acima dessa linha,
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.66 (44)
Indicadores
Níveis de Suportes e resistências Conheça e teste nosso indicador com a função Multi Time frame onde você pode usar todos os timeframes dentro do gráfico atual como identificar suportes e resistências automaticamente Este indicador de suporte e resistências cria linhas de suporte e linhas de resistência usando o indicador "Fractals" com base Como criar linhas de suporte O Indicador cria linhas de suporte automaticamente toda vez que o “Fractals” cria um fundo automaticamente ou faz um novo fundo
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
High Trend Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicadores
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicadores
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
SuperTrend TV
Tran Nhat Minh
5 (2)
Indicadores
Original supertrend indicator in Tradingview platform.  Indicator type: Price Action indicator Introduction:   The Supertrend Indicator - Enhancing Your Trend Analysis.  If you haven't yet found a Supertrend indicator with good graphics on the MQL5 platform, this is the indicator for you. Overview:   The Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with valuable insights into the current and historical trends of financial markets. It serves as a valuable addition to any t
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
Indicadores
Bem-vindo ao nosso   Padrão de onda de preços   MT5 --(Padrão ABCD)-- O padrão ABCD é um padrão de negociação poderoso e amplamente utilizado no mundo da análise técnica. É um padrão de preço harmônico que os traders usam para identificar oportunidades potenciais de compra e venda no mercado. Com o padrão ABCD, os traders podem antecipar possíveis movimentos de preços e tomar decisões informadas sobre quando entrar e sair das negociações. Versão EA:   Price Wave EA MT5 Versão MT4:   Price Wav
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicadores
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicadores
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
M5 Breakout Indicator
Terence Gronowski
3 (1)
Indicadores
Shows min and max of last M5 Candle. Can be used to trade breakouts of last M5 candle.  The M5 Candle Breakout Strategy avoids to stay too long in a sindways phase. See documentation on  @swisstrader3713, where you can follow my live trading. The only parameters are the color of the lines defining the M5 stretch. Best use the indicator in M1 timeframe. The M5 Breakout Strategy has helped me to reduce overtrading.
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicadores
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Mais do autor
Extreme POI
Gloria Sarpong
5 (1)
Indicadores
EXTREME POI Indicator Join the telegram community for an exciting trading journey.   https://t.me/automated_TLabs  Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5/Metatrader 4 EXTREME POI is an advanced institutional-grade trading indicator designed to identify high-probability Points of Interest (POI) based on Smart Money Concepts. The indicator combines multiple sophisticated techniques to detect areas where institutional traders are likely to enter the market. Working Pairs  GOLD, EURUSD,
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário