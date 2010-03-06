TRUE ANTI SPIKES DERIV



Find the user manual here, as well as settings fro boom 1000, crash 500, crash 1000 https://t.me/automated_TLabs DM: https://t.me/gg4rex



Professional Reversal Detection Indicator

Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Detection System for Boom & Crash Indices









Download product user manual here:









WHAT IS TRUE ANTI-SPIKES?

True Anti-Spikes is a precision-engineered reversal detection indicator specifically designed for Boom and Crash synthetic indices. Unlike trend-following indicators, this system identifies high-probability reversal opportunities by analyzing multi-timeframe divergences and market structure shifts.





When the market is moving in one direction on M5 but showing opposite signals on M15, that's your reversal setup - and True Anti-Spikes catches it perfectly.





email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

KEY FEATURES

Smart Reversal Detection

Multi-timeframe analysis (M5 + M15)

Entry on m1 timeframe

Detects divergence between timeframes for reversal setups

Non-repainting signals (what you see in backtest = what you get live)

Clean BUY/SELL arrow signals on closed bars only

Intelligent TP/SL System

Risk: Reward Ratio: Configurable (default 2:1)

Dynamic Stop Loss: Based on ATR or SuperTrend

Visual TP/SL Zones: Color-coded rectangles showing risk/reward

Automatic Trade Tracking: Monitors all signals until TP or SL hit

Cyberpunk Reversal Command Center Dashboard

Real-time market intelligence display showing:





M5 Trend Status: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL

M15 Trend Status: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL

Reversal Setup: ALIGNED when divergence detected

Market Regime: Current market state (Reversal Zone, Active Market, Ranging, Awaiting Setup)

Clean, professional cyberpunk design with neon cyan accents

Advanced Alert System

Signal Alerts Only: No spam from TP/SL hits

One Alert Per Signal: Smart duplicate prevention

Audible Alerts: Optional sound notifications

Push Notifications: Mobile alerts supported

Customizable: Choose alert mode and sound





HOW IT WORKS

True Anti-Spikes combines multiple technical filters to identify high-quality reversal setups:





Stochastic & RSI Divergence: Detects momentum shifts

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: M5 vs M15 confirmation

Arrow signal occurs on M1 timeframe.

SuperTrend Filter: Ensures price is on the right side

Support/Resistance Validation: Price structure confirmation

ATR Volatility Check: Ensures sufficient movement for profit

Signals appear ONLY when all conditions align - this eliminates noise and focuses on high-probability setups.





DASHBOARD FEATURES

The Reversal Detection Command Center gives you instant market insight:





Symbol Display: Current pair/index

M5/M15 Trends: Live timeframe analysis with color coding

Alignment Status: Shows when reversal conditions are met ( ALIGNED)

Market Regime:

REVERSAL ZONE - Active reversal trades

ACTIVE MARKET - Multiple signals detected

RANGING - Normal conditions

AWAITING SETUP - No signals yet

Compact Design: 320x230px - doesn't clutter your chart

Professional Styling: Dark cyberpunk theme with neon accents





VISUAL ELEMENTS

Clean Chart Display

BUY Arrows: Dodger Blue (below price)

SELL Arrows: Crimson (above price)

TP Zones: Dark green rectangles (profit target)

SL Zones: Maroon rectangles (stop loss)





SuperTrend Line: Hidden (calculated but not displayed for clean charts)

Performance Optimized

Max TP/SL zones configurable

Dashboard updates throttled during backtesting (10x faster)

Smart memory management

Minimal CPU usage





CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Signal Settings

Eagle Power Period

Hunt Acceleration

Buy/Sell Thresholds

Direction Strength MA

Turning Point Filter

Channel Width Factor

SuperTrend Filter

Periods (default: 25)

Multiplier (default: 22)

TP/SL Configuration

Risk:Reward Ratio (default: 2.0)

SL Multiplier (ATR-based)

Use SuperTrend for SL (toggle)

Show/Hide TP/SL Zones

Zone Colors

Max Zones to Display

Dashboard Settings

Show/Hide Dashboard

Position (corner placement)

X/Y Distance

Background Color

Border Color

Text Color

Accent Color

Alerts

Audible Alerts (on/off)

Push Notifications (on/off)

Historical Days to Display (default: 3650 = 10 years)





WHO IS THIS FOR?

Boom & Crash Traders looking for reversal setups

Counter-Trend Traders who trade against momentum

Multi-Timeframe Analysts who use M5/M15 divergence

Systematic Traders who want rule-based signals

Visual Traders who appreciate clean, professional dashboards





TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: Meta Trader 5

Markets: Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, Crash 1000 (optimized for synthetics)

Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for M1/M5 charts)

Indicator Type: Non-repainting arrow indicator with dashboard

Buffers: 10 (2 signal buffers + 8 calculation buffers)

Updates: Real-time on new bar close

History: Displays up to 10 years of historical signals





GETTING STARTED

Attach to Chart: Drag indicator onto your Boom/Crash chart

Configure Settings: Adjust TP/SL and alert preferences

Wait for Signals: Blue arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL)

Check Dashboard: Verify M5/M15 alignment status

Trade the Setup: Follow TP/SL zones for risk management





WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?

Non-Repainting: Signals never disappear after they form

Multi-Timeframe: Combines M5 + M15 for confirmation

Visual Clarity: Clean dashboard shows exactly what's happening

Smart Alerts: Only notifies on actual signals, not noise

Professional Design: Institutional-grade cyberpunk interface

Performance Tracked: See exactly where TP/SL hit historically





BONUS FEATURES

Permanent TP/SL Zones: Historical zones stay on chart for analysis

Trade History Tracking: Full record of all signals and outcomes

Pulsing Status Indicator: Live green dot shows system is active

Auto-Cleanup: Dashboard removes itself when indicator deleted

Optimized Backtesting: 10x faster than typical indicators





SUPPORT

For questions, customization requests, or support:





Mql5

Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com





DISCLAIMER

Trading synthetic indices carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This indicator is a tool to assist your trading decisions - it does not guarantee profits.





