Extreme POI

5

EXTREME POI Indicator

 Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5/Metatrader 4

EXTREME POI is an advanced institutional-grade trading indicator designed to identify high-probability Points of Interest (POI) based on Smart Money Concepts. The indicator combines multiple sophisticated techniques to detect areas where institutional traders are likely to enter the market.


Working Pairs 
GOLD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

 Core Features

 Smart Money Concepts Framework
- Order Block Detection: Identifies institutional accumulation and distribution zones
- Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis**: Detects imbalances in price action that institutions seek to fill
- Liquidity Sweep Detection: Recognizes stop hunts and liquidity grabs before reversals
- Premium/Discount Framework: Aligns entries with institutional value zones
- Market Structure Analysis: Tracks higher timeframe trends and structural breaks

Advanced Scoring System
The indicator uses a sophisticated multi-factor scoring algorithm to rate each POI:
- Market Structure Alignment (30%)
- Fair Value Gap Confluence (20%)
- Liquidity Sweep Proximity (25%)
- Candle Quality Analysis (15%)
- Volume Confirmation (10%)

Only EXTREME rated POIs (score ≥ 75%) generate signals, ensuring the highest quality setups.

 Professional Dashboard
- Real-time market zone analysis (Premium/Discount/Equilibrium)
- Current market structure bias
- Active POI tracking with live P&L
- Win rate and performance metrics
- Multi-timeframe status (optional)

 Signal Quality Controls
- Entry Timing Optimization: Next-bar entry simulation for realistic execution
- Fibonacci OTE (Optimal Trade Entry): 0.618-0.786 retracement zones
- Mitigation Confirmation: Waits for price to leave and return to POI
- Session Filters: Optional kill zone filtering (London/NY sessions)
- Displacement Quality: Institutional-grade momentum requirements

 Visual Excellence
- Clear signal arrows for buy/sell opportunities
- Color-coded POI zones (bullish/bearish)
- Premium/Discount zone visualization
- Take Profit and Stop Loss rectangles
- Professional dark-themed dashboard



 What You Get

Risk Management
- Automatic Stop Loss placement below/above full order block
- Dynamic Take Profit targeting premium/discount zones
- Configurable Risk:Reward ratios (default 1:4)
- Conservative SL placement at candle extremes

Alerts & Notifications
- Visual on-chart arrow signals
- Sound alerts for new signals
- Optional push notifications
- Optional email alerts
- Journal logs for signal details

Customization
50+ input parameters allowing full control over:
- Structure detection sensitivity
- Order block quality filters
- FVG and liquidity sweep settings
- POI scoring weights
- Visual appearance
- Alert preferences



 Source Code Available

 Get the Full Source Code for $ 50 USD
Unlock complete access to:
- Full MQL5 source code - Understand every calculation and logic
- Customization freedom - Modify the indicator to your exact needs
- Learning resource - Study institutional trading concepts implementation
- Integration ready - Build your own Expert Advisors using POI signals
- No restrictions - Use in your own projects and strategies

The source code includes:
- Complete POI detection algorithm
- Advanced scoring system implementation
- Premium/Discount framework calculations
- Order block and FVG detection logic
- Dashboard rendering system
- Signal generation and filtering logic
- All helper functions and utilities



How to Purchase Source Code

To purchase the full source code for this indicator:

Contact me via telegram or email for instant delivery

Simply send me a message and you'll receive:
1. Complete .mq5 source code file
2. Installation instructions
3. Code documentation
4. Basic customization guide

 Price: $50 USD (one-time payment)
 Delivery: instantly through email email delivery 
 Payment: Multiple options available



 Indicator Specifications

- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
- Type: Chart Indicator (Overlay)
- Buffers: 7 indicator buffers
- Timeframes: timeframes supported (M5 and M15)
- Instruments: All symbols (Forex, Indices, Commodities)
Source Code: Available separately ($50)



Quick Start Guide

1. Installation: Copy indicator to `MQL5/Indicators` folder
2. Restart MT5: Refresh navigator panel
3. Attach to Chart: Drag indicator onto desired chart
4. Configure: Adjust input parameters to your preference
5. Trade Signals: Wait for yellow arrows with sound alerts

Recommended Settings
- Timeframe: m5 or m15 for best signal quality
- ExtremeThreshold: 75.0 (default - high quality signals)
- UsePremiumDiscount: true (aligns with institutional framework)
- ShowDashboard: true (monitor performance metrics)



 Important Notes

 Disclaimer
This indicator is a tool for analysis and should be used as part of a complete trading strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

 Support
- For compiled indicator issues: Standard MT5 support channels
For source code inquiries: email : gloriasarpong224@gmail.com
- For custom development: Available upon request


Why Choose EXTREME POI?

Institutional Edge: Trade alongside smart money, not against them
High Probability: Only signals with 75%+ quality scores

Complete Solution: Detection, filtering, entry timing, and risk management
Professional Grade: Suitable for retail and institutional traders
Transparent: Full source code available for verification and customization
Proven Concepts: Based on established Smart Money principles

 📈 Perfect For

- GOLD, currency pairs -GBP/USD, EUR/USD

- Traders seeking institutional-grade analysis tools
- Smart Money Concepts practitioners
- Swing and position traders
- Developers building automated trading systems
- Algorithmic traders requiring POI detection
- Trading educators and course creators



 Get Started Today

1. Try the indicator - Use the compiled version for free
2. Verify the quality - Test on your favorite instruments
3. Purchase source code - Contact via email when ready 
4. Customize - Adapt to your unique trading style


Contact for Source Code Purchase

Price: $50 USD
💵 Price: $50 USD
⏱️ Delivery: Instant

Professional traders choose transparency. Get the source code and truly understand what you're trading with.

© EXTREME POI - Smart Money Concepts Framework

Comentários 1
Findolin
1900
Findolin 2025.12.16 11:57 
 

Geniale Idee! Danke! Ist diese Version hier für alle Assets einsatzfähig oder muss man den Quellcode erwerben?

True Anti Spikes
Gloria Sarpong
Indicadores
TRUE ANTI SPIKES DERIV Find the user manual here, as well as settings fro boom 1000, crash 500, crash 1000 https://t.me/automated_TLabs  Professional Reversal Detection Indicator Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Detection System for Boom & Crash Indices Download product user manual here:   WHAT IS TRUE ANTI-SPIKES? True Anti-Spikes is a precision-engineered reversal detection indicator specifically designed for Boom and Crash synthetic indices. Unlike trend-following indicators, this sy
FREE
Findolin
1900
Findolin 2025.12.16 11:57 
 

Geniale Idee! Danke! Ist diese Version hier für alle Assets einsatzfähig oder muss man den Quellcode erwerben?

Gloria Sarpong
1493
Resposta do desenvolvedor Gloria Sarpong 2025.12.16 12:42
Diese Version ist bereit für Forex-Paare wie EUR/USD und GBP/USD sowie für Gold. Sie müssen den Quellcode nicht kaufen, um sie zu nutzen; er ist optional. Sie würden den Quellcode nur erwerben, wenn Sie das Produkt vollständig besitzen möchten.
Responder ao comentário