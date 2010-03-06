True Anti Spikes

TRUE ANTI SPIKES DERIV


Find the user manual here, as well as settings fro boom 1000, crash 500, crash 1000

 Professional Reversal Detection Indicator
Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Detection System for Boom & Crash Indices


Download product user manual here: 


 WHAT IS TRUE ANTI-SPIKES?
True Anti-Spikes is a precision-engineered reversal detection indicator specifically designed for Boom and Crash synthetic indices. Unlike trend-following indicators, this system identifies high-probability reversal opportunities by analyzing multi-timeframe divergences and market structure shifts.

When the market is moving in one direction on M5 but showing opposite signals on M15, that's your reversal setup - and True Anti-Spikes catches it perfectly.

 Source Code Available

 Get the Full Source Code for $75 USD
 email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com
Unlock complete access to:
- Full MQL5 source code - Understand every calculation and logic
- Customization freedom - Modify the indicator to your exact needs
- Learning resource - Study institutional trading concepts implementation
- Integration ready - Build your own Expert Advisors using POI signals
- No restrictions - Use in your own projects and strategies


 KEY FEATURES
 Smart Reversal Detection
Multi-timeframe analysis (M5 + M15)
Entry on m1 timeframe 
Detects divergence between timeframes for reversal setups
Non-repainting signals (what you see in backtest = what you get live)
Clean BUY/SELL arrow signals on closed bars only
 Intelligent TP/SL System
Risk: Reward Ratio: Configurable (default 2:1)
Dynamic Stop Loss: Based on ATR or SuperTrend
Visual TP/SL Zones: Color-coded rectangles showing risk/reward
Automatic Trade Tracking: Monitors all signals until TP or SL hit
 Cyberpunk Reversal Command Center Dashboard
Real-time market intelligence display showing:

M5 Trend Status: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL
M15 Trend Status: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL
Reversal Setup: ALIGNED when divergence detected
Market Regime: Current market state (Reversal Zone, Active Market, Ranging, Awaiting Setup)
Clean, professional cyberpunk design with neon cyan accents
 Advanced Alert System
Signal Alerts Only: No spam from TP/SL hits
One Alert Per Signal: Smart duplicate prevention
Audible Alerts: Optional sound notifications
Push Notifications: Mobile alerts supported
Customizable: Choose alert mode and sound

 Get the Full Source Code for $75 USD
 email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

 HOW IT WORKS
True Anti-Spikes combines multiple technical filters to identify high-quality reversal setups:

Stochastic & RSI Divergence: Detects momentum shifts
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: M5 vs M15 confirmation
Arrow signal occurs on M1 timeframe.
SuperTrend Filter: Ensures price is on the right side
Support/Resistance Validation: Price structure confirmation
ATR Volatility Check: Ensures sufficient movement for profit
Signals appear ONLY when all conditions align - this eliminates noise and focuses on high-probability setups.

DASHBOARD FEATURES
The Reversal Detection Command Center gives you instant market insight:

Symbol Display: Current pair/index
M5/M15 Trends: Live timeframe analysis with color coding
Alignment Status: Shows when reversal conditions are met ( ALIGNED)
Market Regime:
 REVERSAL ZONE - Active reversal trades
 ACTIVE MARKET - Multiple signals detected
 RANGING - Normal conditions
AWAITING SETUP - No signals yet
Compact Design: 320x230px - doesn't clutter your chart
Professional Styling: Dark cyberpunk theme with neon accents

 VISUAL ELEMENTS
Clean Chart Display
 BUY Arrows: Dodger Blue (below price)
SELL Arrows: Crimson (above price)
 TP Zones: Dark green rectangles (profit target)
SL Zones: Maroon rectangles (stop loss)

SuperTrend Line: Hidden (calculated but not displayed for clean charts)
Performance Optimized
Max TP/SL zones configurable
Dashboard updates throttled during backtesting (10x faster)
Smart memory management
Minimal CPU usage

 Get the Full Source Code for $75 USD
 email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
Signal Settings
Eagle Power Period
Hunt Acceleration
Buy/Sell Thresholds
Direction Strength MA
Turning Point Filter
Channel Width Factor
SuperTrend Filter
Periods (default: 25)
Multiplier (default: 22)
TP/SL Configuration
Risk:Reward Ratio (default: 2.0)
SL Multiplier (ATR-based)
Use SuperTrend for SL (toggle)
Show/Hide TP/SL Zones
Zone Colors
Max Zones to Display
Dashboard Settings
Show/Hide Dashboard
Position (corner placement)
X/Y Distance
Background Color
Border Color
Text Color
Accent Color
Alerts
Audible Alerts (on/off)
Push Notifications (on/off)
Historical Days to Display (default: 3650 = 10 years)

 WHO IS THIS FOR?
 Boom & Crash Traders looking for reversal setups
 Counter-Trend Traders who trade against momentum
 Multi-Timeframe Analysts who use M5/M15 divergence
 Systematic Traders who want rule-based signals
 Visual Traders who appreciate clean, professional dashboards

 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: Meta Trader 5
Markets: Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, Crash 1000 (optimized for synthetics)
Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for M1/M5 charts)
Indicator Type: Non-repainting arrow indicator with dashboard
Buffers: 10 (2 signal buffers + 8 calculation buffers)
Updates: Real-time on new bar close
History: Displays up to 10 years of historical signals

GETTING STARTED
Attach to Chart: Drag indicator onto your Boom/Crash chart
Configure Settings: Adjust TP/SL and alert preferences
Wait for Signals: Blue arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL)
Check Dashboard: Verify M5/M15 alignment status
Trade the Setup: Follow TP/SL zones for risk management

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?
Non-Repainting: Signals never disappear after they form
Multi-Timeframe: Combines M5 + M15 for confirmation
Visual Clarity: Clean dashboard shows exactly what's happening
Smart Alerts: Only notifies on actual signals, not noise
Professional Design: Institutional-grade cyberpunk interface
Performance Tracked: See exactly where TP/SL hit historically

 BONUS FEATURES
Permanent TP/SL Zones: Historical zones stay on chart for analysis
Trade History Tracking: Full record of all signals and outcomes
Pulsing Status Indicator: Live green dot shows system is active
Auto-Cleanup: Dashboard removes itself when indicator deleted
Optimized Backtesting: 10x faster than typical indicators

SUPPORT
For questions, customization requests, or support:

Mql5
Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

 DISCLAIMER
Trading synthetic indices carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This indicator is a tool to assist your trading decisions - it does not guarantee profits.

 JOIN THOUSANDS OF SMART REVERSAL TRADERS
Stop chasing trends. Start catching reversals.

Download TRUE ANTI-SPIKES today and trade with precision.

