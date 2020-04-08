HTF Candle Insight MT5

Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart

Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance).

Key Features:

  • Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g., Show H4 and D1 candles on an M15 chart).

  • Smart EMA Integration: Includes 3 customizable EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) calculated from the Higher Timeframe, allowing you to see the true trend direction of the HTF.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust candle width, colors, hollow/solid bodies, and wicks to match your chart theme.

  • Trading Dashboard: Built-in Countdown Timer (for Current and HTF candles) and real-time Spread monitor.

  • Price Action Ready: Perfect for identifying "Power of 3" (PO3) setups, Order Blocks, and Market Structure shifts without leaving your entry timeframe.

Settings & Inputs:

  • HTF Settings: Choose specific timeframes, number of candles to display, and colors for Bull/Bear candles.

  • EMA Settings: Enable/Disable up to 3 EMAs, set periods, and colors.

  • Display Settings: Control candle width, gap, and label types (Time/Date/Auto).

  • Timer: Custom corner positioning and font size.

Why choose this indicator? It simplifies your analysis process. Instead of guessing where the Daily Close was or where the H4 Open is, you see it visually right where you execute your trades.

