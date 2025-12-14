HB Trading Bot – Professional Risk & Trade Management for MT5

HB Trading Bot is a professional risk management and trade management Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5.

It does not open trades. Instead, it manages already opened positions with strict, rule-based logic to help traders protect their capital and remove emotional decision-making from trading.

Most trading losses are caused by psychology, not poor analysis. HB Trading Bot was built to solve this problem by enforcing discipline, consistency, and proper money management.

🔹 What HB Trading Bot Does

Manages open trades automatically

Calculates and controls risk per trade

Sets and manages Stop Loss and Take Profit

Applies partial closes and profit securing

Protects the account with daily loss and daily profit limits

Prevents emotional trading decisions

🔹 Key Benefits

✔ Eliminates emotional interference (fear, greed, revenge trading)

✔ Enforces fixed risk rules on every trade

✔ Protects capital with daily drawdown limits

✔ Secures profits step by step

✔ Allows traders to focus on analysis, not trade monitoring

✔ Ideal for manual traders, signal users, and beginners

🔹 Trade Management Features

Risk Per Trade (%) control

Automatic lot calculation

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR) based TP

Multi-level profit management (TP1, TP2, TP3)

Partial close & break-even logic

Total account risk control

Daily Drawdown & Daily Profit protection

🔹 Designed for Discipline & Psychology Control

HB Trading Bot protects traders from:

Over-risking and oversized positions

Trading after consecutive losses

Closing trades early due to fear

Holding losing trades emotionally

Overtrading during high emotional pressure

Once a trade is opened, the bot manages it strictly according to the predefined rules — without emotion, hesitation, or manual interference.

🔹 Who Is This Bot For?

Manual traders

Traders using signals

Beginners learning proper risk management

Professional traders who want consistency

Traders who cannot monitor charts all day

🔹 Important Notes

⚠️ HB Trading Bot does not open trades

⚠️ Works only as a trade & risk management tool

⚠️ Compatible with MetaTrader 5

⚠️ Recommended to test on a demo account first

🔹 Expert Advisor Type

Hedging

Level Trading

Risk Management EA

🔹 Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. HB Trading Bot is a trade management tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not ensure future results. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions.