HB Trading Bot

HB Trading Bot – Professional Risk & Trade Management for MT5

HB Trading Bot is a professional risk management and trade management Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5.
It does not open trades. Instead, it manages already opened positions with strict, rule-based logic to help traders protect their capital and remove emotional decision-making from trading.

Most trading losses are caused by psychology, not poor analysis. HB Trading Bot was built to solve this problem by enforcing discipline, consistency, and proper money management.

🔹 What HB Trading Bot Does

  • Manages open trades automatically

  • Calculates and controls risk per trade

  • Sets and manages Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Applies partial closes and profit securing

  • Protects the account with daily loss and daily profit limits

  • Prevents emotional trading decisions

🔹 Key Benefits

✔ Eliminates emotional interference (fear, greed, revenge trading)
✔ Enforces fixed risk rules on every trade
✔ Protects capital with daily drawdown limits
✔ Secures profits step by step
✔ Allows traders to focus on analysis, not trade monitoring
✔ Ideal for manual traders, signal users, and beginners

🔹 Trade Management Features

  • Risk Per Trade (%) control

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR) based TP

  • Multi-level profit management (TP1, TP2, TP3)

  • Partial close & break-even logic

  • Total account risk control

  • Daily Drawdown & Daily Profit protection

🔹 Designed for Discipline & Psychology Control

HB Trading Bot protects traders from:

  • Over-risking and oversized positions

  • Trading after consecutive losses

  • Closing trades early due to fear

  • Holding losing trades emotionally

  • Overtrading during high emotional pressure

Once a trade is opened, the bot manages it strictly according to the predefined rules — without emotion, hesitation, or manual interference.

🔹 Who Is This Bot For?

  • Manual traders

  • Traders using signals

  • Beginners learning proper risk management

  • Professional traders who want consistency

  • Traders who cannot monitor charts all day

🔹 Important Notes

⚠️ HB Trading Bot does not open trades
⚠️ Works only as a trade & risk management tool
⚠️ Compatible with MetaTrader 5
⚠️ Recommended to test on a demo account first

🔹 Expert Advisor Type

  • Hedging

  • Level Trading

  • Risk Management EA

🔹 Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. HB Trading Bot is a trade management tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not ensure future results. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions.

