HB Trading Bot
- ユーティリティ
- Khalil Adnan Wakim
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
HB Trading Bot – Professional Risk & Trade Management for MT5
HB Trading Bot is a professional risk management and trade management Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5.
It does not open trades. Instead, it manages already opened positions with strict, rule-based logic to help traders protect their capital and remove emotional decision-making from trading.
Most trading losses are caused by psychology, not poor analysis. HB Trading Bot was built to solve this problem by enforcing discipline, consistency, and proper money management.
🔹 What HB Trading Bot Does
-
Manages open trades automatically
-
Calculates and controls risk per trade
-
Sets and manages Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Applies partial closes and profit securing
-
Protects the account with daily loss and daily profit limits
-
Prevents emotional trading decisions
🔹 Key Benefits
✔ Eliminates emotional interference (fear, greed, revenge trading)
✔ Enforces fixed risk rules on every trade
✔ Protects capital with daily drawdown limits
✔ Secures profits step by step
✔ Allows traders to focus on analysis, not trade monitoring
✔ Ideal for manual traders, signal users, and beginners
🔹 Trade Management Features
-
Risk Per Trade (%) control
-
Automatic lot calculation
-
Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR) based TP
-
Multi-level profit management (TP1, TP2, TP3)
-
Partial close & break-even logic
-
Total account risk control
-
Daily Drawdown & Daily Profit protection
🔹 Designed for Discipline & Psychology Control
HB Trading Bot protects traders from:
-
Over-risking and oversized positions
-
Trading after consecutive losses
-
Closing trades early due to fear
-
Holding losing trades emotionally
-
Overtrading during high emotional pressure
Once a trade is opened, the bot manages it strictly according to the predefined rules — without emotion, hesitation, or manual interference.
🔹 Who Is This Bot For?
-
Manual traders
-
Traders using signals
-
Beginners learning proper risk management
-
Professional traders who want consistency
-
Traders who cannot monitor charts all day
🔹 Important Notes
⚠️ HB Trading Bot does not open trades
⚠️ Works only as a trade & risk management tool
⚠️ Compatible with MetaTrader 5
⚠️ Recommended to test on a demo account first
🔹 Expert Advisor Type
-
Hedging
-
Level Trading
-
Risk Management EA
🔹 Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. HB Trading Bot is a trade management tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not ensure future results. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions.