EXTREME POI Indicator

Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5/Metatrader 4





EXTREME POI is an advanced institutional-grade trading indicator designed to identify high-probability Points of Interest (POI) based on Smart Money Concepts. The indicator combines multiple sophisticated techniques to detect areas where institutional traders are likely to enter the market.









Working Pairs

GOLD, EURUSD, GBPUSD





Core Features





Smart Money Concepts Framework

- Order Block Detection: Identifies institutional accumulation and distribution zones

- Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis**: Detects imbalances in price action that institutions seek to fill

- Liquidity Sweep Detection: Recognizes stop hunts and liquidity grabs before reversals

- Premium/Discount Framework: Aligns entries with institutional value zones

- Market Structure Analysis: Tracks higher timeframe trends and structural breaks





Advanced Scoring System

The indicator uses a sophisticated multi-factor scoring algorithm to rate each POI:

- Market Structure Alignment (30%)

- Fair Value Gap Confluence (20%)

- Liquidity Sweep Proximity (25%)

- Candle Quality Analysis (15%)

- Volume Confirmation (10%)





Only EXTREME rated POIs (score ≥ 75%) generate signals, ensuring the highest quality setups.





Professional Dashboard

- Real-time market zone analysis (Premium/Discount/Equilibrium)

- Current market structure bias

- Active POI tracking with live P&L

- Win rate and performance metrics

- Multi-timeframe status (optional)





Signal Quality Controls

- Entry Timing Optimization: Next-bar entry simulation for realistic execution

- Fibonacci OTE (Optimal Trade Entry): 0.618-0.786 retracement zones

- Mitigation Confirmation: Waits for price to leave and return to POI

- Session Filters: Optional kill zone filtering (London/NY sessions)

- Displacement Quality: Institutional-grade momentum requirements





Visual Excellence

- Clear signal arrows for buy/sell opportunities

- Color-coded POI zones (bullish/bearish)

- Premium/Discount zone visualization

- Take Profit and Stop Loss rectangles

- Professional dark-themed dashboard













What You Get





Risk Management

- Automatic Stop Loss placement below/above full order block

- Dynamic Take Profit targeting premium/discount zones

- Configurable Risk:Reward ratios (default 1:4)

- Conservative SL placement at candle extremes





Alerts & Notifications

- Visual on-chart arrow signals

- Sound alerts for new signals

- Optional push notifications

- Optional email alerts

- Journal logs for signal details





Customization

50+ input parameters allowing full control over:

- Structure detection sensitivity

- Order block quality filters

- FVG and liquidity sweep settings

- POI scoring weights

- Visual appearance

- Alert preferences













Source Code Available





Get the Full Source Code for $ 75 USD

Unlock complete access to:

- Full MQL5 source code - Understand every calculation and logic

- Customization freedom - Modify the indicator to your exact needs

- Learning resource - Study institutional trading concepts implementation

- Integration ready - Build your own Expert Advisors using POI signals

- No restrictions - Use in your own projects and strategies





The source code includes:

- Complete POI detection algorithm

- Advanced scoring system implementation

- Premium/Discount framework calculations

- Order block and FVG detection logic

- Dashboard rendering system

- Signal generation and filtering logic

- All helper functions and utilities













Indicator Specifications





- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

- Type: Chart Indicator (Overlay)

- Buffers: 7 indicator buffers

- Timeframes: timeframes supported (M5 and M15)

- Instruments: All symbols (Forex, Indices, Commodities)

- Source Code: Available separately ($75)













Quick Start Guide





1. Installation: Copy indicator to `MQL5/Indicators` folder

2. Restart MT5: Refresh navigator panel

3. Attach to Chart: Drag indicator onto desired chart

4. Configure: Adjust input parameters to your preference

5. Trade Signals: Wait for yellow arrows with sound alerts





Recommended Settings

- Timeframe: m5 or m15 for best signal quality

- ExtremeThreshold: 75.0 (default - high quality signals)

- UsePremiumDiscount: true (aligns with institutional framework)

- ShowDashboard: true (monitor performance metrics)













Important Notes





Disclaimer

This indicator is a tool for analysis and should be used as part of a complete trading strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.





Support

- For compiled indicator issues: Standard MT5 support channels

- For source code inquiries: email : gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

- For custom development: Available upon request









Why Choose EXTREME POI?





Institutional Edge: Trade alongside smart money, not against them

High Probability: Only signals with 75%+ quality scores





Complete Solution: Detection, filtering, entry timing, and risk management

Professional Grade: Suitable for retail and institutional traders

Transparent: Full source code available for verification and customization

Proven Concepts: Based on established Smart Money principles





📈 Perfect For





- GOLD, currency pairs -GBP/USD, EUR/USD

- Traders seeking institutional-grade analysis tools

- Smart Money Concepts practitioners

- Swing and position traders

- Developers building automated trading systems

- Algorithmic traders requiring POI detection

- Trading educators and course creators













