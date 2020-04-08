TCM Breakeven Calculator Ultra

TCM Breakeven Calculator Ultra is a professional utility designed to instantly visualize your True Weighted Average Entry Price with the Total Lot Size. Unlike simple averages, this tool mathematically accounts for Lot Sizes, giving you the exact price where your net position reaches zero loss.

It automatically scans your terminal and isolates trades based on the chart you are viewing. If you are trading multiple pairs (e.g., EURUSD and Gold) simultaneously, this indicator will only calculate the data for the specific chart it is attached to.

Key Features:

  Chart-Specific Isolation: Automatically filters trades by the current symbol. You can use this on multiple charts at once without data mixing.
  True Weighted Average: Calculates the exact breakeven price based on volume weight (Price × Volume / Total Volume).
  Smart Separation: Isolates Buy positions from Sell positions. You can hedge freely while seeing distinct targets for both sides.
  Live Dashboard: Displays a clean data badge with the Total Lot Size and Breakeven Price for fast decision-making.
  Performance Optimized: Zero-lag execution. Updates strictly on trade transactions to keep your terminal running at maximum speed.

Why You Need This?

When managing multiple grid trades or scaling into positions across different symbols, knowing your exact "Get Out" Price & exact Lot Size is difficult. TCM Breakeven Calculator Ultra does the math for you instantly, allowing you to manage risk with precision on every chart.

Settings:

  Visual Controls: Toggle lines or dashboard badges on/off.
  Color & Style: Fully customizable colors, line styles, and dashboard positioning (4 corners).

How It Works:

  Attach the indicator to any chart (e.g., XAUUSD).
  Trade normally, as you open positions, the Breakeven Line automatically shifts to show your true zero-loss level.
  Monitor the Dashboard Panel for a real-time summary of your total Lot Size and Price target.

Important Note:

The calculation is based strictly on Entry Price and Volume. It provides the raw weighted average entry and does not factor in Swap or Commission costs.

