Propecto

Propecto — Professional Smart Money Concepts EA for Prop Firm Challenges.

Propecto is a professional trading advisor designed specifically for traders passing Prop Firm Challenges. The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology to find high-probability entry points.

⭐ KEY FEATURES

✅ Three Trading Modes:

  • Phase 1 — aggressive mode for the first phase of the challenge (target 8%)
  • Phase 2 — moderate mode for the second phase (target 5%)
  • Funded — conservative mode for funded accounts

✅ Automatic Stop at Target — the EA stops trading and closes all positions when the profit target is reached

✅ Built-in Drawdown Protection:

  • Daily drawdown control (5%)
  • Total drawdown control (10%)
  • Pause after consecutive losses

📊 TRADING LOGIC

The EA analyzes the market based on institutional trading concepts:

  • Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH) — trend identification on H1 timeframe
  • Order Blocks — institutional zones of interest with strength rating (1-5)
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — price imbalances for precise entries
  • Liquidity Zones — liquidity sweeps before reversals
  • Signal Quality Score (1-10) — entry only on high-quality setups

🎯 POSITION MANAGEMENT

  • Automatic breakeven
  • Partial close 50% at intermediate target
  • Trailing stop to protect profits
  • Risk/Reward ratio 1:3

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M15 (structure analysis on H1)
  • Minimum Deposit: $10,000 (standard for Prop Challenge)
  • Account Type: Hedge

⚠️ IMPORTANT

  • It is recommended to disable the EA 15-30 minutes before and after major news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
  • Test on a demo account before using on a real account
  • Trading in financial markets involves risk

💬 SUPPORT

After purchase, send me a private message or email alexandrhellicare@gmail.com to receive:

  • Installation manual
  • Recommended settings
  • Answers to your questions
Alecto
Oleksandr Ziabriev
Experts
Alecto — Mathematical Approach to Stable Trading Intelligent Trading Algorithm for MetaTrader 5 Alecto is an automated trading system based on mathematically refined price analysis algorithms. The advisor is designed for traders who value stability and reliability without unnecessary complexity. It analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and opens positions only when key conditions align, reducing the risk of false entries and increasing trading accuracy. Key Advantages: -Mathematical approac
