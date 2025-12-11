Propecto — Professional Smart Money Concepts EA for Prop Firm Challenges.

Propecto is a professional trading advisor designed specifically for traders passing Prop Firm Challenges. The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology to find high-probability entry points.

⭐ KEY FEATURES

✅ Three Trading Modes:

Phase 1 — aggressive mode for the first phase of the challenge (target 8%)

— aggressive mode for the first phase of the challenge (target 8%) Phase 2 — moderate mode for the second phase (target 5%)

— moderate mode for the second phase (target 5%) Funded — conservative mode for funded accounts

✅ Automatic Stop at Target — the EA stops trading and closes all positions when the profit target is reached

✅ Built-in Drawdown Protection:

Daily drawdown control (5%)

Total drawdown control (10%)

Pause after consecutive losses

📊 TRADING LOGIC

The EA analyzes the market based on institutional trading concepts:

Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH) — trend identification on H1 timeframe

— trend identification on H1 timeframe Order Blocks — institutional zones of interest with strength rating (1-5)

— institutional zones of interest with strength rating (1-5) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — price imbalances for precise entries

— price imbalances for precise entries Liquidity Zones — liquidity sweeps before reversals

— liquidity sweeps before reversals Signal Quality Score (1-10) — entry only on high-quality setups

🎯 POSITION MANAGEMENT

Automatic breakeven

Partial close 50% at intermediate target

Trailing stop to protect profits

Risk/Reward ratio 1:3

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD

EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M15 (structure analysis on H1)

M15 (structure analysis on H1) Minimum Deposit: $10,000 (standard for Prop Challenge)

$10,000 (standard for Prop Challenge) Account Type: Hedge

⚠️ IMPORTANT

It is recommended to disable the EA 15-30 minutes before and after major news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI)

Test on a demo account before using on a real account

Trading in financial markets involves risk

💬 SUPPORT

After purchase, send me a private message or email alexandrhellicare@gmail.com to receive: