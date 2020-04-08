One Glance Cloud Map

Indicator Description:

5 EMA with Ichimoku-like Color Filling is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines five Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with visual fill areas similar to the Ichimoku Cloud concept.

Key Features:

Five EMA Lines: EMA1 (13-period): Fastest moving average

EMA2 (21-period): Medium-fast moving average

EMA3 (34-period): Base/reference moving average

EMA4 (55-period): Medium-slow moving average

EMA5 (233-period): Slowest moving average (often used as a trend filter) Color Fill Areas: Fill Area 1 : Colored region between EMA1 and EMA3, visualizing the relationship between short-term and medium-term momentum

Fill Area 2: Colored region between EMA3 and EMA5, showing the interaction between medium-term and long-term trends Customizable Parameters: All EMA periods can be adjusted

Individual colors for each EMA line

Customizable fill colors for both areas

Adjustable line widths for better visibility

Trading Applications:

Trend Identification: The arrangement of the EMAs helps identify overall market trends Momentum Analysis: The distance between EMAs and the fill areas provide visual cues about momentum strength Support/Resistance: EMA clusters can act as dynamic support/resistance levels Trend Reversals: Crossovers between EMAs and changing fill areas can signal potential trend changes

Visual Advantages:

The color fills make it easy to distinguish between different EMA relationships

EMA5 (233-period) is thicker by default, making long-term trends more prominent

The indicator provides a clear visual representation of multiple timeframes simultaneously

This indicator is particularly useful for traders who want to analyze multiple timeframes and trend dynamics at a glance, combining the simplicity of EMAs with the visual clarity of Ichimoku-style clouds.