One Glance Cloud Map
- Indicatori
- Shi Yuan Wang
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Indicator Description:
5 EMA with Ichimoku-like Color Filling is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines five Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with visual fill areas similar to the Ichimoku Cloud concept.
Key Features:
-
Five EMA Lines:
-
EMA1 (13-period): Fastest moving average
-
EMA2 (21-period): Medium-fast moving average
-
EMA3 (34-period): Base/reference moving average
-
EMA4 (55-period): Medium-slow moving average
-
EMA5 (233-period): Slowest moving average (often used as a trend filter)
-
-
Color Fill Areas:
-
Fill Area 1: Colored region between EMA1 and EMA3, visualizing the relationship between short-term and medium-term momentum
-
Fill Area 2: Colored region between EMA3 and EMA5, showing the interaction between medium-term and long-term trends
-
-
Customizable Parameters:
-
All EMA periods can be adjusted
-
Individual colors for each EMA line
-
Customizable fill colors for both areas
-
Adjustable line widths for better visibility
-
Trading Applications:
-
Trend Identification: The arrangement of the EMAs helps identify overall market trends
-
Momentum Analysis: The distance between EMAs and the fill areas provide visual cues about momentum strength
-
Support/Resistance: EMA clusters can act as dynamic support/resistance levels
-
Trend Reversals: Crossovers between EMAs and changing fill areas can signal potential trend changes
Visual Advantages:
-
The color fills make it easy to distinguish between different EMA relationships
-
EMA5 (233-period) is thicker by default, making long-term trends more prominent
-
The indicator provides a clear visual representation of multiple timeframes simultaneously
This indicator is particularly useful for traders who want to analyze multiple timeframes and trend dynamics at a glance, combining the simplicity of EMAs with the visual clarity of Ichimoku-style clouds.