One Glance Cloud Map

Indicator Description:

5 EMA with Ichimoku-like Color Filling is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines five Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with visual fill areas similar to the Ichimoku Cloud concept.

Key Features:

  1. Five EMA Lines:

    • EMA1 (13-period): Fastest moving average

    • EMA2 (21-period): Medium-fast moving average

    • EMA3 (34-period): Base/reference moving average

    • EMA4 (55-period): Medium-slow moving average

    • EMA5 (233-period): Slowest moving average (often used as a trend filter)

  2. Color Fill Areas:

    • Fill Area 1: Colored region between EMA1 and EMA3, visualizing the relationship between short-term and medium-term momentum

    • Fill Area 2: Colored region between EMA3 and EMA5, showing the interaction between medium-term and long-term trends

  3. Customizable Parameters:

    • All EMA periods can be adjusted

    • Individual colors for each EMA line

    • Customizable fill colors for both areas

    • Adjustable line widths for better visibility

Trading Applications:

  1. Trend Identification: The arrangement of the EMAs helps identify overall market trends

  2. Momentum Analysis: The distance between EMAs and the fill areas provide visual cues about momentum strength

  3. Support/Resistance: EMA clusters can act as dynamic support/resistance levels

  4. Trend Reversals: Crossovers between EMAs and changing fill areas can signal potential trend changes

Visual Advantages:

  • The color fills make it easy to distinguish between different EMA relationships

  • EMA5 (233-period) is thicker by default, making long-term trends more prominent

  • The indicator provides a clear visual representation of multiple timeframes simultaneously

This indicator is particularly useful for traders who want to analyze multiple timeframes and trend dynamics at a glance, combining the simplicity of EMAs with the visual clarity of Ichimoku-style clouds.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ZigZag Trader EA
Shi Yuan Wang
Yardımcı programlar
ZigZag Trader EA - Intelligent ZigZag Trading Assistant Introduction ZigZag Trader EA is a fully automated trading assistant based on the ZigZag indicator. It intelligently identifies previous highs and lows of the ZigZag indicator, combined with an advanced risk management system, to provide you with precise trading signals and automated trade execution. Whether you are a novice or experienced trader, ZigZag Trader EA can help you simplify trading decisions and achieve stable trading performa
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt