ForCEPART iLine iKNOT

The product Indicator is "FORCEPART-i".

The Determining Factor Is The Breadth Of The Dynamics Of Net Trade.

Purpose: An auxiliary market analysis Tool that indicates reversal jumps in trends in banking policy and trend direction selection. Input Parameters:

" DRAWs "="128" - the number of the last bars of the indicator "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)";

"="128" - the number of the last bars of the indicator "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)"; " SECTOR_spread_price "="0.03" - The price range of the restriction of freedom of trade on the spread;

"="0.03" - The price range of the restriction of freedom of trade on the spread; " FRAME_EPIZODE_bars "="60" - The parameter of the indicator calculation period, in bars;

"="60" - The parameter of the indicator calculation period, in bars; " Knot_Replace " - Enables the Mode of Displaying jumps on the reversal display nodes, to redefine development trends.